Kate Middleton Is Checking In With Her Kids Via FaceTime From The Hospital

As Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery in the London Clinic, her three children are at home being cared for by their father. Which is as it should be, of course, but also must be a bit of a struggle for the hands-on royal mom. Fortunately for her and for the children, she is doing her best to stay in contact. And even more fortunately for her, we live in the digital age where staying in contact is so much easier than ever before.

Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales announced in a statement that Middleton had successfully undergone planned abdominal surgery and was expected to be in hospital recovering for 10 to 14 days. While her husband Prince William was able to spend time with her at the London Clinic in the days after her surgery, her children do not appear to have been able to visit their mother. And royal expert Emily Nash reports that she is sure to stay in touch with them via FaceTime, something she has been known to do during royal visits overseas.

“Kate loves FaceTiming the children when she is working away overseas, so I’m sure they will be in regular contact while she’s in the hospital, and the kids will be keen to see her as soon as she’s well enough,” Nash told The New York Post. In the weeks before Middleton’s hospitalization, she was busy helping her 10-year-old son Prince George study for exams, so that should give them plenty to talk about during their FaceTime chats. Princess Charlotte is playing rugby, much to her mother’s delight, so they can catch up on that. And as for 5-year-old Prince Louis... well, he’s probably just making his mom laugh with his antics.

Middleton is expected to spend time at home recovering from her surgery in the coming weeks and will not be available for any royal engagements, while Prince William is also expected to scale back his royal engagements during that time. For the time being, Prince William has taken over the primary parenting role at the couple’s home of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. While he does have help from the children’s longtime nanny Maria Borrallo at home, Prince William is making efforts to do the daily school drop-off and pick-up in an effort to keep their routine as normal as possible. Something that has always been of vital importance to both parents, understandably, and perhaps especially now.