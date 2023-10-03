Kate Middleton Talked About 10-Year-Old Prince George Studying For His Big Exams

Prince George might only be 10 years old, but he’s neck-deep in preparing for his exams already. And even though his mom Kate Middleton is there to give him a hand and help him study, the future King of England sounds as though he’s feeling a bit stressed out about “getting tested all the time.” Who can blame him?

The Princess of Wales visited pupils at Fitzalan High School in Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday and naturally, because she was in a room full of students, the subject of studying and taking tests came up. Although for Middleton, the subject of testing is probably never too far from her mind these days. She is skipping her husband Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Award ceremony in Singapore in November to help her oldest son Prince George prepare for his entrance exams, which he will be sitting at that point, and apparently it’s quite a process. “I’ve been helping George prepare for his exams coming up,” the mom of three told the students in a video shared by the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English on X, “so I know how hard maths can be.”

She went on to tell the students that “George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says: ‘Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time!’”

Considering the fact that Prince George has several more weeks before he sits for his entrance exams, which will determine whether or not he gets into a private preparatory school like Eton College when he turns 13, the future king has a whole lot of tests still to come.

To be fair to Prince George, he already has a pretty busy school schedule without all of this pesky extra testing. He and his siblings, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince Louis, attend Lambrook School near their home at Adelaide Cottage six days per week, a schedule that does not exactly sound as though it leaves a lot of room for social time. And let’s not forget that he has been attending more royal events in the past few years, like when he acted as a page boy at his grandfather King Charles’ coronation earlier this year. Add to that his farm chores given to him by his parents, both of whom are intent on making sure their kids have as normal an upbringing as possible, and we can’t help but wonder how Prince George finds time to sleep.

Or wrap his head around his future as the King of England.