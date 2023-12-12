Prince Louis might be just five years old, but he already has such a strong sense of self that we sort of know what to expect when we see him out at royal events. We know he’ll be his most authentic self, and honestly he’s really inspiring us to do the same. Especially after we saw video of him “folding” clothes alongside his siblings while the family was at a baby bank to help volunteers with donations. He just doesn’t know how to be anyone other than himself. And we love him for it.

Kate Middleton took Prince Louis and his older siblings, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 10-year-old Prince George, to a baby bank over the weekend so they could help volunteers sort through donations and prepare gifts to send out to local children. While both Prince George and Princess Charlotte have done volunteer work with their dad Prince William in the past, this was Prince Louis’ first time. And he dove right in with his trademark level of enthusiasm.

Case in point: when his mother was explaining to the children that there were “lots of people who give up their time” to help others, Prince Louis can be heard exclaiming “ooh la la!” Because this kid is excited about everything.

Except folding clothes. He’s definitely not excited about folding clothes. A video of the three children folding clothes at the baby bank was basically just a breakdown of their personalities. There’s Princess Charlotte and Prince George, both neatly folding shirts as their mom has demonstrated. And then there’s Prince Louis, throwing a shirt in a pile and calling it a day.

Sure, his idea of folding might not be ideal. But his many, many fans felt very seen by his technique. “Me and Prince Louis have one thing in common. We both fold our clothes the same way,” wrote one social media user. Another shared the video and simply called Prince Louis, “the conqueror of our hearts.” Essentially, most people felt like this person who wrote, “I like his style. My husband is a careful garment folder. Me? I fold Prince Louis style. Throw it on the pile.”

Prince Louis is such a classic third child in so many ways. He is all charm and fun and silliness while also being a bit of a loose cannon. See Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee for evidence. So it’s no surprise that he was less than interested in carefully folding a sheet.

Ooh la la, what did we expect?