Kate Middleton Was Seen Chasing Prince Louis Through A Park Zooming On His Bike

During a recent walk through Hyde Park in London, royal watcher Mayleen Ramley saw a toddler riding his bike. Going fast, big grin on his face, his mother chasing him down as best she could. Pretty average scene at the park, except this mom was Kate Middleton chasing 3-year-old Prince Louis. Not really something you see every day, what with her being the future Queen Consort and the Duchess of Cambridge and everything.

In a series of tweets shared last week, Ramley told the story of her “random and epic ‘celeb-spotting’ this morning in London.” She was getting ready to join her dance class in Hyde Park and approaching the Queen’s Gate, which was dedicated to the Queen Mother in honor of her 90th birthday, when she saw “a young boy on a bike racing towards me on the sidewalk, while gleefully saying ‘I can’t go slower!’” The young boy was being chased by his mom, so Ramley called out “a big ‘hiiii!’ as he zooms by.”

So who did she call out a casual “hiiii!” to? “I stop for a second to register this random, magical, royal moment...as I’ve just had an almost literal run-in with HRH Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince George! On a sidewalk! In the middle of London!!”

While Ramley thought the young boy was 7-year-old Prince George, another royal fan noted that he would have been at school at Thomas’s Battersea, which had her realizing it was actually Prince Louis. The youngest Cambridge child whose love of going fast on his bike has already been well-documented.

Prince Louis was chased by his mom through Hyde Park.

Not only was Prince Louis’ official third birthday photo taken atop a bicycle, his mom told a young girl named Mila who took part in the national “Hold Still” photo campaign back in May that her youngest son is really quick, both on foot and on his scooter. “Louis’ got so big now,” she told Mila. “He’s very quick running around and he’s on his little scooter as well. He’s very quick. I can’t keep up with him.”

Middleton is apparently not the only one who struggles to keep up with the 3-year-old; Ramey noted that a “breathless, masked man in a suit” was seen running after the mom and son at Hyde Park, “clearly having been outpaced” by the 3-year-old on a bike. Presumably a security guard. Such is life with a busy toddler, whether you’re a royal or not.