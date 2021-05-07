Prince Louis is a baby no more. The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently turned 3 years old, and it sounds as though he is rolling on into his toddler years like a little speed demon. On a scooter and everything.

Kate Middleton recently hopped on to a phone chat with 4-year-old Mila, a young girl whose photo taken during lockdown was part of Middleton’s “Hold Still” campaign with the National Portrait Gallery. The conversation was shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s brand new YouTube channel. Mila was excited to speak to Middleton and was proud to tell her that she knew the names of all her children: 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, 7-year-old Prince George, and 3-year-old Prince Louis.

Middleton was impressed. So impressed, in fact, that she shared a little tidbit about Prince Louis with Mila. “Louis’ got so big now,” she told Mila, “he’s very quick running around and he’s on his little scooter as well. He’s very quick. I can’t keep up with him.”

As the youngest member of the family, it makes sense for Prince Louis to want to keep up with his older brother and sister. Whether his mom can keep up with him or not. Certainly in his birthday portrait, Prince Louis looked like he was raring to go with his backpack on and sitting astride his bicycle, ready to take off at a moment’s notice.

Prince Louis is apparently a real speed demon.

Middleton has mentioned before that her youngest son is a pretty active little character. In January 2020, Prince Louis wasn’t yet 2 years old but was already proudly showing off his balancing skills to his mom and following her everywhere. “He keeps saying ‘me, me, me,” Middleton said in December 2019. “And he wants to come with me everywhere.”

Not much seems to have changed since then apart from Prince Louis getting considerably more mobile. In a video shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to mark their tenth wedding anniversary at the end of April, both Middleton and Prince William were seen chasing after the 3-year-old on the grounds of their country home of Anmer Hall. And it looked like Middleton was having to genuinely make an effort to catch him.

Now that Prince Louis is 3 years old, there seems to be no stopping him. Or catching him, for that matter.