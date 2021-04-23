Prince Louis, the youngest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William, turns 3 years old on April 23. None of us are invited to his birthday party, so we’ll we have to make do and celebrate the young royal by scrolling through his cutest photos through the years.

The Cambridge family has a tendency to celebrate birthdays at their country home of Anmer Hall, giving the kids the opportunity to run around outside in privacy, something Middleton has often said she finds very important. Spending time outdoors in nature is one of her integral parenting tools, so much so that she even designed a “Back To Nature” garden playground for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

In 2021, however, Prince Louis’ birthday celebration might happen in London. His 7-year-old brother Prince George and 5-year-old sister Princess Charlotte are both students at Thomas’s Battersea School in London, close to the family’s home of Kensington Palace, so it’s possible the family will stay in the city for the birthday celebration.

Wherever they plan to celebrate, Prince Louis looks like the type of kid who will be game for whatever happens. Maybe it’s because he’s the youngest or maybe it’s his personality, but he tends to seem like a pretty happy-go-lucky little guy in photos. In fact, ahead of his third birthday, his parents a precious photo of him just grinning ear to ear.

All Grown Up! Kensington Palace shared this adorable photo of Prince Louis on a red bike the day before his third birthday. “Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis,” the palace captioned the photo.

Cuddling Up With Mom AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images Before his big day and moving on to nursery school, Prince Louis cuddled up with his mom at the Christmas pantomime show in 2020.

Mom’s Little Escort WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Louis joined his family at a Christmas pantomime event honoring essential workers in 2020.

Happy Christmas From A Happy Toddler Is there anyone in the world happier than Prince Louis in the Cambridge family 2020 Christmas card?

Christmas Smooch From Dad Prince William hugged Prince Louis close for the Cambridge family Christmas card in 2019.

“What Animal Do You Like?” This video of the three Cambridge children asking wildlife conservationist Sir David Attenborough questions was capped off with the first time the public heard Prince Louis speak. And his little voice saying “what animal do you like?” is too precious for words.

The Swing Of Things Prince Louis celebrated his dad’s birthday hanging out on a swing at Anmer Hall in 2020.

Friendly Little Finger Painter Prince Louis tried out a little rainbow-colored finger painting for his second birthday in 2020, and it looked like a blast.

Clapping For Carers Comic Relief/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Prince Louis joined the rest of his family in clapping for carers, an initiative that saw the entire UK cheering on health care workers.

Loving His Fans Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Prince Louis made his first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping The Colours in 2019, he clearly loved it.

Making Grandpa Laugh Prince Charles only had eyes for Prince Louis in his birthday photo from 2019.

Chatting With Dad Prince William gives Prince Louis a push on the swing in 2019.

Already A Ham Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Louis was really hamming it up for his aunt Meghan Markle at a polo event in 2019.

Nature Walk Prince Louis was ready for a walk around his mom’s “Back To Nature” garden display in May 2019.

Mom’s Twin Prince Louis was already showing signs of looking so much like mom Kate Middleton in the family’s Christmas card in 2018.

In The Lap Of The Queen Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip posed with their great-grandchildren at Balmoral in 2018, with Prince Louis taking pride of place in the lap of the Queen herself.

Smiling Prince Louis Turns One Kate Middleton’s photo of Prince Louis for his first birthday in 2019 gave a glimpse of his sparkling personality.

Happy Baby The smile on Prince Louis’ face at his christening is truly too much.

Making Mom Smile Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, he was already bringing out the happiest grin in his mom Kate Middleton.

Happy Family Prince Louis’ christening in July 2018 was celebrated by the whole family, and please pay attention to how Princess Charlotte looks at her baby brother.