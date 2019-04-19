Brace yourself for a shock everyone — Prince Louis, the youngest and most elusive of the three Cambridge children, turns 1 year old next week. On April 23, to be exact. Think back to one year ago... Meghan Markle was set to marry Prince Harry and Kate Middleton was about to give birth for the third time. So much has happened in the past year for the royal family, and now here is Prince Louis getting ready to turn 1 and boy does life go fast. While Kensington Palace has stayed predictably silent on the occasion, it looks like Prince Louis' first birthday plans could include a few special details organized by his parents to honor their little boy.

I'm sure many parents remember the confusion of trying to plan a birthday party for a 1-year-old; they're not really old enough to have their own friends, so you sort of invite friends with kids the same age. Then you're stuck in limbo between a kids' party and a bash for the adults.

Fortunately, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might be in luck this year for Prince Louis' birthday for one reason: it falls around the day after Easter holidays, which means the entire family is at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk county. A ready-made celebration could well be in the works, according to Hello! Magazine, because the parents might be planning an Easter egg hunt with their children.

Last year, Middleton told a young royal fan outside of St. George's Chapel after Easter services that her two older children, 5-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, had already enjoyed a little Easter egg hunt, as Hello! Magazine reported, and she managed to pull that off in the final weeks of her pregnancy. You can only imagine what she will have up her sleeve this year if she is planning an Easter celebration and a first birthday party at the family's country home...

Middleton's family does own a successful party planning business after all, according to the Daily Mail, and her mother Carole Middleton did tell Good Housekeeping that the Duchess of Cambridge's specialty when she worked with her was, you guessed it, first birthday celebrations. "My children have all worked for the business. Catherine started the First Birthday brand — she chose the products and looked after all the imagery and the catalogue production," she told Good Housekeeping.

One thing we can almost definitely count on? A portrait of the young prince, potentially taken by his mother.

Every year Middleton, who is an accomplished photographer, takes a birthday picture of her children and shares it on the Kensington Palace Instagram page.

Here's Prince George at 5 years old.

And here's Princess Charlotte at 3 years old, just days after her brother's birth.

We'll all be pretty excited to see Prince Louis' photos considering the last one we saw was the family's adorable Christmas card photo, taken at Anmer Hall.

There's are a few other reasons the Cambridge family might want to celebrate Prince Louis' birthday over the weekend. His father is heading off to visit the victims of the mosque attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, on April 25, according to CBS News, while his grandfather Prince Charles is also leaving to visit Germany on May 5, as Clarence House notes on its site. And let's not forget he has a cousin due within the coming days...

In fact, hold on... what if Baby Sussex was born on Prince Louis' birthday? I think we would call that Easter magic.