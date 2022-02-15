Kate Middleton Appeared On A Kids’ TV Show & Read A Cozy Bedtime Story

Kate Middleton’s most recent royal appearance was arguably her most cozy look yet. The Duchess of Cambridge curled up cross-legged on a blanket on the ground wearing jeans and a sweater to read a bedtime story on a British kids’ television show, and even the sneak peek was so soothing it will make you want to fall asleep yourself.

Middleton read The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson to honor Children’s Mental Health Week in the UK for CBeebies Bedtime Stories. The book is about a baby barn owl called Plop who is afraid of the dark and is directed by Mrs. Barn Owl to go out into the world to ask how others feel about the dark. In a sneak peek from the reading shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram page, the mom of three said, “Wow, what an encouraging tale. We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little friend Plop. But as Mrs. Barn Owl says, it’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind. And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us.”

She ended the reading with a “Night, night. Sleep tight.” Which will surely become someone’s ring tone.

Kate Middleton read to kids.

The Duchess of Cambridge apparently has a special attachment to this book; according to Hello!, she explained during the British broadcast that she had “chosen a story which I remember reading as a little girl.” She also said she was reading from her “bedtime story den,” which could potentially mean she has read bedtime stories to 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis from that very spot. Although if she does read to them from her little den, perhaps she reads them Room On The Broom by Julia Donaldson since Prince William said in 2020 that was one of their favorites.

Middleton’s calm voice and relaxed demeanor was sure to be a big bedtime story hit, and of course as a mom she certainly has plenty of experience reading to children.

If this royal thing doesn’t pan out, she could consider reading audiobooks for kids. Just a thought.