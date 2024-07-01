Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her & Chris Pratt’s Third Baby

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger will be welcoming another baby in the near future. People has reported that the happy couple are expecting their third baby together, with Pratt becoming a dad of four.

The Garfield star is already dad to 11-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, as well as sharing 3-year-old Lyla and 2-year-old Eloise with Schwarzenegger. While neither Pratt nor Schwarzenegger have confirmed the news that they are getting ready to welcome their third child together, a source close to the couple told People that the Good Night, Sister author is indeed pregnant again. Romper’s requests for comment from Schwarzenegger and Pratt’s representatives were not immediately returned.

Schwarzenegger most recently shared a sweet Instagram post featuring the couple’s two toddler daughters out enjoying a horseback ride with their parents, which she captioned, “Things that make me happy: A gloomy morning followed by a barn visit.” The mom of two stood with her back to the camera in one of the photos, and speculation began to circulate that she might be pregnant again after she shared the photos.

Chris Pratt has been especially vocal about his enthusiasm for his role as a dad over the past year, even saying in 2023 that he doesn’t think people should wait to have children. “People say all the time, ‘Don’t rush to have kids.’ I personally disagree,” Pratt told Men’s Journal in 2023. “Rush. Have them. Of course, make sure you find a great partner, but don’t wait.”

As much as he loves being a dad, he’s also apparently a big softie with his daughters. He admitted to E! News earlier this year that his daughters understand when their mom tells them no, but when he says it “they don't seem to know what that means. And I don’t really know what to do about it, but we’ll get there.”

With any luck, he’ll get there before the couple’s next baby arrives. And if he doesn’t, it sounds as though his wife will certainly ask him for help with discipline. The mom of two shared that she’s trying to be more mindful of asking for help these days during an event in 2023, where she shared, per People, that she thinks “being able to be open about the fact that you don’t have to do it all, you can lean on people, you can enlist help from others and being okay with that.”

Not a bad mindset to adopt before welcoming another baby.