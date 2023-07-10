Keke Palmer's Non-Response Response To Judgmental Boyfriend Is Perfect

Keke Palmer continues to deliver on all fronts for her fans, even when she’s dealing with a bit of unwanted attention caused by Darius Jackson — her boyfriend, father of her baby boy Leodis, and public shamer of her truly spectacular outfit. Instead of releasing a statement about the drama, she released a video with Leo. And some “I’m a Motha” merch. Because she is a true icon and she knows it.

Last week Palmer went to see Usher perform at his Las Vegas residency and was lucky enough to be serenaded by the singer, who danced with her as she laughed and the audience went wild. A great moment for everyone other than her boyfriend, who shared the video on Twitter with the message, “It’s the outfit tho... you a mom.”

Palmer, being the class act that she is, did not respond to her boyfriend’s comments. Instead she dropped a video with 5-month-old baby boy Leodis on Saturday where she sang Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely,” to her son, swapping “he” for “she.” “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” she captioned the video. She went on to share that she was dropping two kinds of merch, “‘IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bullshit’ shirts available NOW! Link in bio :)To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

Palmer’s followers were quick to comment on the fact that the Big Boss star really rose above all the drama and made it her own by selling merch. “And she didn’t even address or disrespect him in public…A Queen and A Motha,” one follower wrote. “Baby talk about turning scandal into checks! Teach em, sis.”

Now to be fair, Palmer has been talking about being excited to use the phrase “I’m a mother” to set boundaries since she was still pregnant with baby Leo, so the shirts might not be a reference to the drama caused by her partner. She thought it would be a “perfect excuse, but also it’s real” because motherhood really does count as the perfect out. Regardless of where the idea for the merch comes from, the shirts look great.

“I’m a Motha” sweatshirts come in white and sell on Keke Palmer’s website for $45 each, while “Stevie to the Bulls**t” tees come in ash and black and sell for $30 each. For anyone who doesn’t know, the reference is being blind to the drama, a callback to Stevie Wonder. Who, of course, sang “Isn’t She Lovely.”

Keke Palmer really does fire on all cylinders at all times.