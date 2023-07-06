Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Publicly Shamed Her Outfit; "You A Mom"

New mom Keke Palmer went to see Usher in concert at his Las Vegas residency the other night with a friend. She wore a fantastic sheer black dress over a bodysuit, her makeup was flawless, and she was even treated to a sweet serenade by the singer. A perfect, magical night, right? Until Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson not only publicly shamed her outfit, but went on to double down on his comments as “the man of the family.”

In a moment caught on video by RNB Radio, Palmer is clearly having the time of her life with Usher. She wrapped her arms around his neck as he sang to her, a big happy smile on her face, and concert-goers could be heard screaming as the two big stars danced. She even enjoyed a little spin that raised another cheer from the crowd, Usher himself applauding her. Everyone was loving it. Everyone, it seems, except her partner Darius Jackson. Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote in a now deleted tweet, “It’s the outfit tho... you a mom.”

He’s not incorrect, she is a mom to five-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson. She knows she’s a mom, too, she didn’t need reminding. (She’s openly joked about the fact that she drops “I’m a mother” all the time.) So Jackson’s message, while ridiculously offensive, was also completely irrelevant. Jackson’s tweet went viral with other people calling him out for it. “Don’t date a baddie if you’re gonna be this insecure,” wrote one Twitter user. Another noted, “a hot mom you a lucky man! she looks better than ever and seems to feel good in her skin too.”

Jackson has since deleted his Twitter account. Twitter

Palmer has been open about how much she loves her postpartum body, even going so far as to thank baby Leo for her new hips and boobs. She’s been feeling confident and happy and loving her body, and any new mom out there knows that is a huge win after giving birth. A win that deserves applause, not criticism from the father of your child.

How did Jackson respond to the criticism of his tweet? First by doubling down. Jackson shared a statement on Twitter that read per Pop Crave, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family and my representation. I have standards and morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

He further responded by deleting his Twitter account entirely. But Twitter still had some thoughts on his response.

“‘Man of the house’,” @babydriver333 tweeted, “YOUR NAME IS KEKE PALMERS BOYFRIEND.”

“As a fellow kinda weird looking guy who is not pulling his weight financially in his relationship, I can say confidently that Keke Palmer’s boyfriend is breaking just about every rule we have,” joked @crowcialist.

It was @MrJeromeTrammel who pointed out a double standard that was made all the more clear by Jackson’s own Instagram activity.

“This scream insecure, yet [Jackson] was posted up in his underwear on IG, as a dad,” he pointed out, including a picture of Jackson sitting on his bed in his underwear with the caption “dad bode...” we’ll go ahead and assume he meant “dad bod.”

For her part, Palmer has not bothered to respond to Jackson’s comments. Instead, she simply took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of her looking stunning from the night of the concert with the message, “I wish I had taken more pictures.”

Enough said.