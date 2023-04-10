Keke Palmer Thanks Her Son Leo For Her New Postpartum Body In Video On Instagram

Keke Palmer’s infant son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton is truly the gift that keeps on giving to his mom. Beyond the fact that she obviously adores her baby boy and makes it clear with every social media post that motherhood agrees with her, Leodis’ birth also gave her an unexpected gift. A totally different body, and one that she is thanking him for because she’s so happy inside it.

Palmer welcomed her son Leo with boyfriend Darius Jackson at the end of February, making the announcement in a sweet Instagram post at the time entitled “Hey Son!” along with a collection of photos and a glimpse at her new happy life as a mom.

Now her baby boy is nearly two months old, and Palmer is realizing that this little someone in her life has given her something she never had before. “Hips? NEVER HAD EM’! Boobs? Never had em’! Booty? BARELY. Thanks son,” Palmer captioned a new video on Instagram paying homage to the gifts her son has given her.

“Last time I talked to y’all,” Palmer explained in the video, “I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up. My skin is still skinning. And now I’m about to let y’all know that he gave me something else.” She panned down to show off her postpartum curves and proudly said, “B-b-b-body! Get into it, get into it. 'Cause period, period, period, period, period, period.”

Palmer’s followers and friends applauded her postpartum body appreciation post. “Yessssss mom bod,” actress Niecy Nash commented on the video.

“Motherhood makes us women so much more badass & beautiful,” one fan commented, while another said, “Them kids will improve our lives in more ways than one.”

As a new mom, Palmer has been very open about all the ways little Leo has improved her life so far. “Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update,” Palmer shared in an Instagram post last month. “I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all. Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming.”

Keke Palmer is really getting into motherhood with a positive outlook and it’s a real joy to witness.