Kevin Costner Managed To Get 5 Of His 7 Kids Together In France At The Same Time

Kevin Costner has pulled off the impossible. Not all of his many accolades and awards for his iconic movie and television career, that’s small potatoes compared to this achievement. He managed to get five of his seven children to accompany him to the Cannes Film Festival. In full glam.

The 69-year-old actor appeared on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his new movie, Horizon: An American Saga, on Sunday, and he was not alone. He was accompanied by his 15-year-old son and co-star Hayes, as well as 17-year-old son Cayden and 13-year-old daughter Grace, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, and 40-year-old daughter Annie, 37-year-old daughter Lily, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Cindy Silva. His 36-year-old son Joe Costner and 26-year-old son Liam, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney, were not with the rest of the family in France.

But still, let’s think about this. Costner managed to pull five of his seven children together to join him in France. All at the same time. And dressed up to walk the red carpet together, all of them looking stunning and glamorous. The men in classic tuxes, the women in pastel dresses, everyone seemingly relaxed. Miracles do happen.

Costner, who finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in February, was clearly overjoyed to have five of his children with him at the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga, perhaps especially since his son Hayes made his acting debut in the film. Hayes plays Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington’s son in the film, a role that his dad offered to keep him close in his teen years. “I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me. I’m like any other parent, I’m trying to figure out, like, ‘This is really neat. You should come be with me,’” Costner told People.

Another way to keep his kids close? Trips to the south of France where they can get dressed up and walk the red carpet.