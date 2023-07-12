Danielle & Kevin Jonas Also Don’t Know How Parents Can Live Up To Bluey

“I’ll be honest,” Kevin Jonas tells me over Zoom, “Danielle and I wrote a book about something that we have a hard time with sometimes.” The couple’s latest picture book, There’s A Beach In My Bedroom, illustrated by Courtney Dawson, follows a family of mom, dad, and two girls who, following the disappointment of changed plans, conjure a day at the beach from the comfort of their own bedroom. Of course, the characters are clear stand-ins for the family — Danielle, Kevin, and their daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6. Even the girls’ favorite stuffed animals, Alena’s lamb and Valentina’s bunny, make an appearance. But in reality, wielding the power of imaginative play doesn’t always come naturally to Danielle and Kevin.

“I used to be so good at [pretend play] when I was younger,” laments Danielle, who is sitting beside her husband.

“It takes a lot of effort,” Kevin agrees. “And you know what doesn’t make us look good is Bluey. Bluey is way too good. It’s our favorite show, but it just makes you look like you’re not doing enough as parents.”

Fortunately, Bluey isn’t all inadvertent parent-shaming and insecurity; they two have also taken inspiration from the Australian series, including playing “Dance Mode,” a game featured where the kids can prompt their parent to burst into dance randomly.

“In public!” Kevin tells me, “and it’s been pretty great!”

Family Easter eggs can be found throughout this adorable new picture book. Penguin Young Reader

To be fair: when you’re a third of one of the biggest boy bands of the past 20 years, performing in public in any capacity is going to hit different. Danielle has been a part of the family since 2009, and a Jonas family friend for even longer, so it’s safe to guess that a little bit of that has rubbed off on her at this point.

Public performance is one of the many things on the docket this summer: the whole family will be traveling together when the Jonas Brothers go back on tour for about 10 weeks starting in August. When I ask whether tour will be a “cousin-fest” — if Kevin’s brothers Joe and Nick will bring their wives (actresses Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra respectively) and daughters along with them — Kevin and Danielle aren’t sure, and they turn to each other and smile as they consider the possibility.

“I hope!” Danielle pipes up.

“I hope so,” Kevin agrees, “but everyone’s family has other obligations as well. I don’t really know the rhythms yet.”

“I wonder how that's going to be,” she muses. “It’s going to be really interesting and fun.”

“It’ll be crazy,” Kevin concludes.

Up to five cousins ranging from 9 years old to 18 months, three brothers, and three sister-in-laws? Crazy indeed. But there is an important rule among the brothers Jonas that, regardless of who’s there and who’s not, should help things run more smoothly: no giving one another parenting advice. It’s been clutch, especially as fatherhood has added a new and refreshing dynamic among the three brothers, personally and professionally.

The three brothers, plus their wives along with Alena and Valentina earlier this year in Hollywood. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“The priorities have now shifted for everyone,” Kevin explains. “There are so many cities we’re in, we’re just like, ‘We could spend another two days here in London or wherever,’ And it’s like, ‘Nope: I want to be home with my family tomorrow.’”

Though to hear the couple talk about what tour will entail, there should be a sense of routine and family togetherness while traveling. The family will head to various hub cities, spend time together there, and then “dad [and maybe Alena] goes to work at night.”

“It’s kind of easy,” Kevin says, then looks at Danielle, smiling with acknowledgement. “For everyone else.”

It’s something they’ve done before, so by now they’ve figured out what works, what doesn’t, and how to make the most of their time together… because it won’t be for the whole tour. After Labor Day, the girls will be heading home with Danielle to go back to school.

“We really try to keep them on that schedule,” explains Kevin. “We feel like it is important. A lot of people are like, ‘Ah, just take them with you,’ but I’m like…”

“They need their own life,” Danielle fills in.

Besides, Kevin says, they’re reaching an age where wanting to hang out with their friends is starting to edge out their desire to hang out with their parents. Kevin jokes that his daughters already let him know he’s “not that cool.”

“You’re sort of staring down the tween and teen years,” I muse. “How are you preparing for that?”

“He’s going to take care of that,” Danielle says quickly, playfully.

“We’re seeing independence start, we really are,” Kevin admits. “And it’s encouraging. It’s exciting because we want to see them grow as their own individual people. But man, it’s hard to let them go. Last night our youngest lost her first tooth…”

“I’m numb inside,” Danielle deadpans.

“[Danielle] was like, ‘I know you just got home from a week-long trip and shows in London, but I think I might sleep with her tonight,’” Kevin laughs. “I don’t know what to expect [as they get older]. We just try to be the best versions of ourselves…” He looks at his wife. “I know, I’m breaking your heart [talking about this], right? Time for another one!”

It’s an obvious joke, and one any parent of young-but-rapidly-growing school-aged children understands. But at least for now, the summer holds the promise of many family adventures or, as Kevin puts it, “On to the circus!”

There’s A Beach In My Bedroom, written by Danielle and Kevin Jonas and illustrated by Courtney Dawson, is available now wherever books are sold. Tickets for the upcoming Jonas Brothers tour are available via the Jonas Brothers website and Ticketmaster.