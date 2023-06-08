Khloé Kardashian Admits It's "Taking Months" To Bond With Her Son Tatum

When Khloé Kardashian welcomed her baby boy Tatum last summer, she found the experience totally different from the birth of her 5-year-old daughter True. In fact, in a new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the mom of two admitted that it “took months” to finally bond with her baby boy.

Khloé welcomed son Tatum, whose name she only shared recently, last August. She shares the little boy with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the couple welcomed him via surrogate. It was a stressful time for the Good American designer, not just because this was her first experience with a surrogate but also because it was discovered that Thompson was expecting another child after an affair with influencer Maralee Nichols. Perhaps because of these stressful issues, Kardashian admitted to mom Kris Jenner that she was struggling to bond with her baby boy.

“When you compare it to True and him, it’s a different experience,” Kardashian told her mom on a recent episode of The Kardashians about her surrogacy experience and how it has affected her parenting. “The connection ... took days with True. With him, it’s taking months and we still don’t have a complete bond.”

Jenner reassured her daughter that it “just takes time” to find that bond in different situations, but Kardashian said she felt “guilty sometimes.”

“Because I’m like ‘why isn’t it the same?’” she shared. “But I know it will be. I don’t treat him differently, I just question myself sometimes.”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has said that she found surrogacy to be a difficult situation to get her head around. In the Season 3 premiere of the reality series, she opened up to sister Kim, who herself welcomed 5-year-old daughter Chicago and 4-year-old son Psalm via surrogate, about trying to find her way through the process. She called it a “mindf*ck” and was reassured by her older sister that it’s okay for it to feel different. “I do think there is a difference when your baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart. Think about it. There's no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that, your heart,” Kardashian said.

Fortunately the mom of two has a great support system within her family. People who are there to remind her that it’s okay for things to feel different. And that she’s doing a great job as a mom no matter what.