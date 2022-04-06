Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Did Her Own Makeup & She Loves A Bold Red Lip

Growing up as a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family means you always have access to cosmetics. There are several cosmetics brands within the family, after all, not to mention all of those YouTube tutorials and such. So it should come as a surprise to no one that Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True likes to dabble in a little makeup sometimes. What might come as more of a surprise is her particular... style, we can call it. That trademark Kardashian highlighted, contoured makeup look is not for young True, who instead has chosen her own look to start the day. And judging from the photo her mom took, she’s pretty proud of the results.

Kardashian’s 3-year-old daughter True, who she shares with ex-partner Tristan Thompson, recently decided to do her own makeup. Or presumably she did her own makeup; it seems unlikely that her mom, who is notoriously a fan of all things white and clean, would have chosen this particular look for her daughter. Although she did sanction True’s choice of bright blue eyeshadow and ruby red lips by taking a photo of her daughter puckering up and sharing it on Instagram with the caption, “Good morning” alongside a red lip emoji.

True’s makeup look calls to mind some of her cousins’ forays into doing makeup, like Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter North who has tried her hand at makeup tutorials and skin care routines, for instance. And it’s not as though True hasn’t displayed her artistic abilities before, after all. She and her 4-year-old cousin Dream painted up a storm back in 2020, and even then True was obviously a big fan of using color in her work. So why would her cute little face be any different?

Besides, as the star of her mom’s thriving social media platform, True clearly wants to make sure she’s on top of her own brand. She has been busy in recent months perfecting her poses for Instagram, at one point even telling her mom to “wait” so she could adjust her hair and prepare her smile for the exact pose she wanted.

True is growing up in a big famous family with big personalities. So she needs to bring a strong look to the table to stand out. Blue eyeshadow and red lips ought to do the trick nicely.