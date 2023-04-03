Khloé Kardashian Threw True An Octonauts Birthday Party With Traveling Tide Pools

When it comes to throwing birthday parties, no one does it like the Kardashians. Especially kids’ birthday parties, and in this case, especially Khloé Kardashian. The mom of two threw a lavish Octonauts-themed birthday party for her soon-to-be 5-year-old daughter True, complete with a traveling tide pool and personalized pastel backpacks in keeping with the theme.

Kardashian’s daughter True, who she co-parents with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, turns 5 on April 12 but her mom decided to celebrate her birthday a little early. “Time really does fly! Bittersweet,” Kardashian wrote in her Instagram Story on Sunday. “Her birthday isn’t until April 12th, but we decided to celebrate it yesterday. I’ll hold onto the last few days of my 4 year old.”

The theme of the party came from little True herself, because Kardashian’s daughter “True is obsessed with Octonauts so we had a pastel/octonaut extravaganza. Thank you to everyone who helped make this party that much more special,” the proud mom wrote on Instagram.

And judging from the many photos Kardashian shared, she really nailed the theme.

Khloé Kardashian went all out for True’s Octonauts birthday party. Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

True and her birthday party guests were greeted by some of the actual Octonauts, or at least people in costumes, to celebrate her love of the team of underwater explorers we all know and love.

Khloé Kardashian must have spent a fortune on balloons for True’s birthday. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

As far as the pastel theme went, Kardashian went hard with balloons floating all through the party. Pastel balloons, naturally, as well as clear balloons to give the impression of being under water.

Khloé Kardashian’s birthday party favors included personalized pastel backpacks. Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian had some pretty incredible party favor for guests at her daughter’s party, including but not limited to personalized pastel backpacks for each of her daughter’s friends.

Kids at True Thompson’s birthday party had lots of sweet treats. Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

The party guests were also treated to an amazing array of sweet snacks like a candy floss machine, snow cone cart, personalized cupcakes, ice cream sandwiches... the list went on.

True Thompson’s birthday party featured a traveling tide pool. Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Perhaps the most impressive feature of this party in a long list of impressive elements was the traveling tide pool full of little sharks and stingrays for the kids to observe. Even Kardashian herself wrote on Instagram, “This was super cool! We had traveling tide pools come to teach the kids about some under water creatures.”

All in all, True’s early birthday party looked to be one for the ages. Now the trick will be to top that when she turns 6, which feels pretty impossible.