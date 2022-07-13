Kim Kardashian Recreated A Sweet Family Photo With All Four Of Her Kids On The Beach

Kim Kardashian recreated a fun beach day with her sweet family and shared precious new photos featuring all four of her children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West: 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm. On Wednesday, the reality star and beauty mogul posted a collection of new snapshots of herself posing with her kids on the beach all in matching black bathing suits and fans can’t get over how much they’ve all grown up.

“LIFE,” Kardashian captioned the slideshow of images shared on her Instagram. The photos were taken in Turks and Caicos, according to The Daily Mail, where the most of the Kardashian family appears to be right now celebrating Khloé Kardashian’s 38th birthday.

Fans were quick to comment on how big the kids have gotten, and particularly how much Chicago is looking like her mom these days. “Chichi looks a lot like u!!,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Chi Chi is your twin.” One more said, “Chi is literally a mini Kim.”

In one sweet candid picture, North is seen giving her mother a piggy back ride in the sand. In another, Psalm struck an adorable fighter pose.

Fans were also quick to point out that the new beach photos were basically a recreation of one taken in August 2019 with when Psalm and Chicago were still babies.

“I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard. OMG this is almost impossible!” she captioned the 2019 post with all four of her kids. In that photo, the girls were matching in metallic suits.

Life has changed quite a bit for Kardashian since that 2019 beach photo shoot. Earlier this year, Kardashian was declared “legally single” after filing for divorce from West in 2021. Since then, The Kardashians star has started dating Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and passed the baby bar exam.

And while balancing her career and motherhood can indeed get pretty chaotic with four little ones — Kardashian recently admitted to Sports Illustrated that “there are night’s where you just are like ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to adult anymore. This is really hard every kid is crying and no one will go to bed.’” — the SKIMS boss is definitely making lots of happy memories with her kids this summer. Who knows, she may even recreate this photo shoot a few years down the line.