Looks like the West sisters are joining the family business. Days before launching her new kids' collection, SKIMS Cozy Kids, Kim Kardashian's daughters North and Chicago modeled some of the comfy items alongside their mom.

"The drop you’ve been waiting for: NEW @SKIMS Cozy styles and our first-ever sets for KIDS!" Kardashian captioned an Instagram post with her oldest daughter, 7-year-old North, looking cozy in a matching grey knit set with soft sandals. In one photo, North is adorably kneeling between her mother's legs, while another shows the mother-daughter duo holding up a peace sign and sharing a kiss.

The 40-year-old fashion and beauty mogul, who also shares sons 4-year-old Saint and 1-year-old Psalm with her husband Kanye West, shared a tender moment with her 2-year-old daughter Chicago on SKIM's Instagram Story wearing a white pajama set. The daughters of Revenge Body star Tracy Romulus and former Dash Dolls star Khadijah Haqq McCray, both of whom are family friends of the Kardashians, are also featured in the collection's photo shoot.

Kardashian's kids' collection, which is available in five colors and in several sizes, launches on Thursday, Nov. 19.

SKIMS/ Instagram

Back in September, Kardashian was criticized for her maternity collection from people who felt pregnancy shapewear was problematic. Following the backlash, Kardashian defended the line in a lengthy response on Twitter, saying the garments are not designed to "slim your belly" and instead "provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling."

As for her kid's line, the purpose is clearly to provide cozy comfort as quarantine continues and the weather gets colder. And, who knows, perhaps we'll get to see the rest of the Kardashian-West kids modeling some of the items.