Kirsten Dunst & Jimmy Kimmel Laugh About Their Sons' Kindergarten Feud

If you have a young child, there’s a very good chance you’ve been privy to classroom melodrama. “She was playing with Sophia, but Sophia is my best friend.” “I said I was going to be Batman at recess but then he said he was going to be Batman.” Well, it turns out celebrities also deal with this, too. Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel talked about their sons, Ennis and Billy, during a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the dramatic kindergarten fight they had that ended in tears. (But don’t worry: it was funny.)

As Dunst made her entrance onto the stage, Kimmel greeted her warmly, joking that the glamorous outfit and expertly done hair and make-up was a switch for him. “I’m used to seeing you at circle time!” he said. Dunst turned to the audience to explain: “Our sons go to school together.”

And apparently, Ennis (Dunst’s eldest son) and Billy (Kimmel’s youngest) were engaged in a minor land dispute, so to speak. Both Kimmel and Dunst heard the same story from “Miss Julie.” Billy got up from his chair to do something, Ennis saw the chair was free and sat in it, and when Billy returned he was upset. There were words, there were tears, but all’s well that ends well, apparently: Kimmel says it was an isolated incident as far as he knows.

“They’re very sweet little boys,” Dunst agreed.

Kimmel went on to joke that Dunst’s second child, James, 2, was named after him. She laughed and did concede that when he’s naughty they do call him Jimmy. She also said that his nickname in the house is “Baby Chris Farley” because, like the late Saturday Night Live alumnus, he’s such a funny, wacky, physical kid.

“I’m afraid for little Jimmy to go to school, to be honest,” Dunst confessed.

“He’ll be all right,” Kimmel assured her. “Jimmies do well; they thrive.”

It seems “little Jimmy’s” antics are something Kimmel, as a father of four, understands well: youngest children, he notes, are always off-the-wall. Even his son Billy, whom Dunst and his teachers note is mild-manner and a good listner at school is mischievious at home.

“Why is the second one always crazier?” Kimmel marveled.

“We don’t care as much!” Dunst laughed.

As a parent of two myself, I hear her.