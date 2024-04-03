Kirsten Dunst Says Her Kids Don't Have iPads & Use Record Players Instead

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have decided that their sons will not have iPads. The parents are leaning in to creating a more analog lifestyle for their little family of four because, as the actress explained in a recent interview, they want them to grow up having conversations at the dinner table, rather than staring at a screen.

The Civil War star recently sat down for an interview with Variety, where she opened up about her life at home with husband (and frequent co-star) Jesse Plemons and their two sons, 5-year-old Ennis and 2-year-old James. And it turns out, they’re a record player kind of family. “We’ve got record players,” Dunst told the publication. “We’re just not a ‘Siri, play whatever’ household.”

This charming disdain the two actors appear to have for technology extends to iPads. Unless they’re on a plane and need to distract their kids, then they relent just a little tiny bit. “Our kids don’t have iPads either. If they want to use an iPad on the plane, it’s Dad’s iPad,” Dunst told Variety.

So what does this mean for Dunst and Plemons in restaurants? “We’re not phone-at-restaurant kind of people. I’m not raising a kid that can’t have conversations at the table.”

Kirsten Dunst wants her kids to be able to have dinner conversations. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Dunst and Plemons have chosen to eschew introducing their kids to technology on some level, the mom of two has admitted that she’s not opposed to being involved in a super mainstream franchise like Marvel if ever the possibility came up. And she’d be doing it for her sons. When asked during an interview with Marie Claire last month if she would do a superhero movie, the Spider-Man star replied, “Yes, because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother.”

Dunst’s sons are too young to really understand that their parents are famous, of course, but they were with their parents when they were both nominated for Oscars for their roles in Power of the Dog in 2022. “I think they freaked out a little bit because they were like, ‘Why is Mommy crying?’” Dunst told USA Today at the time.

Despite Dunst’s insistence that her family tries to stay off screens, the mom of two admitted to Variety that she actually has seen PAW Patrol. So perhaps the family is not that analog.