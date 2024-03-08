Kirsten Dunst Would Do Another Superhero Movie Because, Yeah, Kids Are Expensive

Kirsten Dunst took a two-year hiatus from acting, and it turns out she’s ready to come back to the screen. Specifically, the mom of two is considering the possibility of doing another superhero movie. Not because she’s desperate to reprise her role as Mary Jane from Spider-Man or anything. But because she has a family to support and we all know those movies make loads of money. How much do you love her for this level of honesty? Her fans certainly do.

Dunst, who shares 5-year-old son Ennis and 2-year-old son James with husband Jesse Plemons, sat down for a rare interview with Marie Claire and shared that the last two years without work has not always been the easiest for the accomplished actress. “To be honest, that's been hard for me...because I need to feed myself,” Dunst told the magazine. “The hardest thing is being a mom and...not feeling like, I have nothing for myself. That's every mother — not just me.”

With her career in mind, Dunst talked about the sort of movies she sees herself making now that she’s decided to return, and of course her children are top of mind when it comes to her choices. Distance is a concern, the Fargo actress admitted, “I don't want to take my kid out of school for a role unless I cannot say no and it's that incredible,” she told Marie Claire. “I just don't want to do that to him.”

When asked if she would be willing to take on another superhero movie, Dunst was clear-eyed in her response. “Yes, because you get paid a lot of money, and I have two children, and I support my mother.”

Kirsten Dunst on the set of the new movie Spider-Man in 2001. George De Sota/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Social media users praised her candor, writing “She’s so real!!!!,” and “She's spitting facts. Most superhero movies are big budget movies and that means more money in your pocket. Get the bag Kirsten.”

There could be another reason for Dunst’s willingness to do a superhero movie again. Her son Ennis has seen her play Mary Jane opposite Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker, and she thought that was “fun.” But for the most part, Dunst’s sons are kept pretty separate from their parents’ careers, even when they were both nominated for Oscars for their performances in Power of the Dog back in 2022. She said at the time that her kids were oblivious for the most part, even if they were invited to a very special party for the big night. “They're in Atlanta right now because that's where I'm working, and they're at a toddler Oscars party,” Dunst told ABC at the time. “So, the girls next door invited them over, and so they're all representing us there.”

Imagine how they might react if their mom lands another superhero movie.