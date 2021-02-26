Kobe Bryant's Daughter Is The Most Adorable Shoe Model Stomping Around In Big Sneakers

Talk about Baby Mamba vibes. In a touching Instagram post shared by Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter Capri was captured quite literally filling in her daddy's shoes. The series of photos show the 1-year-old walking around in a pair of big sneakers from the late NBA star's Nike line.

"Capri ❤," Bryant captioned the Instagram post. "Wearing my Kobe’s (7M)." Capri, the youngest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa, was wearing a pair of sneakers from the late NBA star's signature line, Nike Kobe 6 Protro All-Star, which will be reissued in March. In the pictures and video her mother shared, Capri is smiling and stomping around in her shoes. In one clip, she had to hold onto the wall to balance herself, but keeps on stomping.

It seems the youngest Bryant is taking after her late big sister Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020 along with her father and seven others. Earlier this month, the 38-year-old mom of four shared a video of her and Capri showing the tot in awe watching her mother try on different sneakers. Bryant wrote in the caption that Capri is a "Sneakerhead" just like GiGi.

Like she did with this sweet post of Capri, Bryant continues to keep the legacy of her husband and daughter alive through The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Right now, there is an initiative to change the NBA logo to honor Bryant's memory, which his widow supports.

Earlier this month, on Valentine's Day, Bryant also paid tribute to her husband's memory with a sweet throwback photo of them on Instagram. "Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo," she wrote. "I love you for now, forever and for always."