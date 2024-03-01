Kylie Jenner is a billionaire. There’s no question that she can hire a private chef to whip up gourmet meals for herself and her two kids, daughter Stormi and son Aire, every day if she wanted. But when it comes to breakfast and school lunches, as she showed us on TikTok, she’s got it covered.

In a new vlog style TikTok, The Kardashians star gave us a peek at her morning routine with Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, both of whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott. The video kicks off with Jenner getting out of bed, brushing her teeth, and then chatting with her daughter Stormi in the kitchen.

“How many days until my birthday Mommy?” she wrote over the top of the video.

“Like 300 and 30,” Jenner tells Stormi, who replies with a disappointed, “Awww.”

The video then cuts to a view of Stormi’s lunchbox packed with pasta, baby carrots, cucumbers, watermelon, some sort of crunchy snack, and torn up pieces of bread.

Jenner then goes to wake up Aire from his crib. “Good morning,” she says gently and then carries him downstairs where all three of them have a little cuddle session. “Thank you for all the kisses,” she says.

Jenner then whips up a batch of tiny pancakes and serves them alongside berries and cut up sausage in a bamboo plate. Once breakfast is done, she washes her face and heads to the car. All in all, a pretty simple morning! Her followers, however, were pretty surprised that their routine didn’t include a clip of them all of them cutting a rug to the viral remix of Jenner’s “Rise & Shine.” One fan commented, “You forgot ‘rise and shine’ ☹️,” while another said, “I was waiting for the ‘rise and shine.’”

Jenner clearly loves these little moments of parenthood, and previously touched on how fast time flies. “[Stormi’s so smart beyond her years. I’m excited for her to grow up, but I’m really sad at the same time,” the reality star said in 2020.

Now that Stormi is older, Jenner shared in an interview with WSJ magazine that her daughter has helped her learn more about herself. “My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty,” she told the outlet in 2023. “I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is.”

One thing she’s perfected? Hilariously grilling her mom for texting too much.