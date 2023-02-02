Kylie Jenner Shared The Sweetest Video For Baby Aire's 1st Birthday & He's Such A Cutie

For the first year of his life, Kylie Jenner’s fans were kept very much in the dark about her son Aire. We didn’t even know his name until recently, he was simply referred to as the boy formerly known as Wolf Webster, the original name his parents gave him when he was born and then swiftly decided against. Now that it’s time to celebrate his first birthday, however, Kylie Jenner has shared a beautiful video to honor the little boy she called “my son, my moon, my stars.” And boy is he ever a little sweetheart.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul welcomed her second child, her little boy Aire, on Feb. 2, 2022 with Travis Scott. Her first year as a mom was a bit of a tough one, she admitted during an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, telling mom Kris Jenner that she had “cried nonstop for three weeks” after giving birth to her little boy. Things clearly improved throughout the year for the mom of two, hoewever.

In a birthday message to her little boy, Jenner wrote on Instagram, “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you.”

Jenner, who is also mom to 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, shared a series of video footage of her first year with her son Aire with “You Are My Sunshine” by Christina Perri playing as the soundtrack. He is seen being cuddled by both his mom and his older sister, smiling and giggling away like the happiest little baby ever.

Other members of the Kardashian family took to social media to share their own birthday wishes for little Aire including his grandmother Kris Jenner. She shared a photo of the two of them looking out a window together with the caption, “Happy Birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!! You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!! You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever. Lovey xo”

Aire’s birthday comes just one day after older sister Stormi turned 5, which should keep Jenner pretty busy as her kids get older. The reality star shared a series of photos of Stormi on Wednesday with the caption, “i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl.”

Becoming a mom of two is an adjustment, there’s no doubt about that. But it seems like Kylie Jenner has found her footing with Stormi and Aire. Now she just needs to figure out how to host back-to-back birthday parties for the rest of her life.