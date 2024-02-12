Kylie Jenner is a busy mom of two, and she has a new mom bob to prove it. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram that is a huge departure for her, and it looks like she’s comfortably sliding into Kris Jenner territory.

Jenner took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle on Saturday, a short curly bob with long bangs. “Kris Jenner is quaking,” she captioned the photo of her hair, and indeed she looked an awful lot like her mother.

Kris Jenner is, for those who are unaware, is well known for her signature look of cropped dark momager hair. So much so that her family all celebrated her birthday once by donning close-cropped wigs and dressing as Kris Jenner herself. Maybe Kylie, who is mom to 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 1-year-old son Aire Webster with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, got her idea to go with a shorter hairstyle that night. Maybe she put on the Kris Jenner wig and looked in the mirror and thought, “Huh, this looks great. This is so easy to style.”

Maybe that’s when she decided to come for Kris Jenner’s look. Or maybe she simply realized that a cute, kicky little bob could make her life with two little kids way easier. Because there are plenty of moms who have embraced the look, and lots of them took to Instagram to point out that The Kardashians star was suddenly their twin.

First off, Kris Jenner herself posted a cryptic response that she would ever be “quaking,” telling her daughter, “you’re not even the fart,” because Kris is enough of an Ice Spice fan to coolly reference her new song “You Think You The Sh*t (Fart.) Still, there were some who couldn’t get over the fact that Jenner was “serving MOTHERRRR,” as one person wrote. A fellow mom simply wrote, “holy sh*t we’re twins,” and it could be true.

Although there was someone else fans thought Jenner looked like. Her alleged boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. “She and timothee really twinning now,” wrote one user, while another added, “Boyfriend effect screaming in.”

Whatever prompted this new look, it’s bound to make life easier with Stormi and Aire. A bob is tougher for sticky toddler fingers to grab at, and also looks great tucked up under a baseball cap for a school run. Welcome to your mom bob years, Kylie Jenner.