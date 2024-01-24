These Photos Of Kylie Jenner Twinning With Stormi At Paris Fashion Week Are Très Cute

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster just enjoyed a mommy and me first that is especially significant for the Kardashian family. The mom of two brought her 5-year-old daughter to her first fashion show at Paris Fashion Week a week ahead of her sixth birthday. Yes, that’s correct. Stormi Webster might have just casually been twinning with her mom at the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week for a little pre-birthday fun.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was in Paris this week to attend Fashion Week, much as she has done in the past. This time around, however, she brought someone extra special to the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show. Her daughter Stormi Webster, who was kitted out in an all black look just like her mom. Right down to the feather accessories and matching sunglasses. The only thing that didn’t match were the expressions on their faces. Kylie Jenner kept a neutral expression on her face while little Stormi, clearly excited to be wandering the streets of Paris with her super cool mom, did not get the memo to be chill. Instead, she had a big enthusiastic smile on her face. Because why not? She just went to the Valentino Show in Paris and she’s not even 6 years old yet.

Stormi joined her mom in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stormi, who Jenner shares with ex-partner Travis Scott along with 1-year-old son Aire, is getting more and more interested in fashion these days, according to her mom. Back in 2022 she had already made the milestone decision to stop allowing Jenner to pick out her clothes. Which has us wondering if perhaps this black feathered twinning look was a choice made by little Stormi herself.

She must have done a good job, because Giancarlo Giammetti, head of Valentino, looks like he approves.

Stormi twins with her mom in Paris. WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Certainly the Valentino show could be considered a step up for Stormi, who has been known to enjoy a Target run with her mom and cousins in the past. No Target in sight here, and no cousins either. Only “Lovey” Kris Jenner, who also went for a feathered look.

Stormi Webster looked like she had a blast in Paris. Alessandro Levati/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner might be comfortable with Stormi’s interest in fashion, but she feels very differently about exposing her daughter to harmful beauty standards. On an episode of The Kardashians last May, she spoke to her sisters about the family’s role in perpetuating harmful beauty standards. “All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting.” She said at the time. “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did.”

Kylie Jenner wants to protect her daughter from harmful beauty standards. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She is comfortable, however, with her daughter experimenting with a bit of makeup around the house. “Stormi was playing with my makeup yesterday,” Jenner told Jennifer Lawrence in Interview magazine in November. “She loves putting on a red lip every once in a while.”

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi plays with makeup sometimes. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stormi chose to forego the lipstick in Paris. Sometimes a girl just has to change it up. Especially in Paris for Fashion Week.