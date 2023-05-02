Kylie Jenner Wants Her Family To Address Beauty Standards They've Set Now That She's A Mom

The Kardashian/Jenner women have been at the frontlines of defining beauty standards since their reality series first aired on TV in 2007. Even if you’ve never watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! or the family’s newer Hulu show, The Kardashians, you know how they look. You might have even purchased some of their many, many beauty products, all of which are massively popular and sold largely on the backs of the family’s heavily edited social media presence. Now, however, Kylie Jenner says she wants to “have a bigger conversation” with her family about the beauty standards they’ve set.

In a new trailer for Season 3 of The Kardashians, which premieres on May 25, “self-made billionaire” and Kylie Cosmetics mogul says she is ready to “have a bigger conversation” with her family about the harmful and unrealistic beauty standards they’ve been setting. Because now she has a daughter herself, 5-year-old Stormi, as well as a 1-year-old son named Aire, and is concerned about how they might affect her. In a moment from the trailer for the new season of The Kardashians, Jenner says to her sisters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Kendall, “All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting.” She goes on to add, “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did.”

Later in the trailer, Jenner elaborates on some regrets she has from when she was younger in a chat with friend Stassie Karanikolaou. “I wish I never touched anything to begin with,” she says.

The famous family has been frequently criticized in the past for perpetuating unrealistic and harmful beauty standards. They’ve been accused of photoshopping their Instagram posts and not being forthcoming about it, as well as obsessing over each other’s weight on their reality show. Last year, for example, Kim Kardashian sparked backlash when she went on an extreme diet to lose 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into her Marilyn Monroe Met Gala dress.

While Jenner wants her family to presumably discuss much of this, the Skims founder has previously said she doesn’t believe they promote unattainable or harmful beauty standards. “No, I don’t. Because I think we get up, we do the work. We work out,” Kardashian told Andy Cohen during a reunion special last year. And in an interview with Allure in August 2022, Kardashian was asked if she feels “responsible, even guilty, for setting an unrealistic, unattainable beauty standard.” She responded, “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable.”

As for Jenner, she has spoken about her shifting view of beauty since becoming a mom. “I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me,” she told HommeGirl in a recent interview.

For some, however, Jenner’s desire to start considering how these beauty standards might affect the next generation feels like too little, too late.

“‘We need to talk about the beauty standards we’re setting, I don’t want my daughter doing the things I did,’ Kylie says. After years of profiting off of hurting & damaging women *NOW THAT THEY HAVE DAUGHTERS* they’re worried about beauty standards. UN-FREAKING-BELIEVABLE,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another social media user pointed out that Jenner was just a teenager when she first became incredibly famous and perhaps shouldn’t be held responsible, writing: “am i the only one who feels like kylie jenner actually isn’t responsible for setting beauty standards because she was 16 years old?”

While it might be late, others appreciate Jenner’s decision to speak up now. “Kudos to Kylie for finally stepping up to her sisters to talk about the beauty standards they’re setting. Didn’t think they'd ever mention that.”