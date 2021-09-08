After weeks of speculation and silence, Kylie Jenner finally confirmed that she’s pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott. On Sept. 7, the Kylie Cosmetics makeup mogul posted an emotional video on Instagram documenting her sweet moments from her pregnancy thus far, from a positive test to her 3-year-old daughter Stormi revealing the happy news to her grandma, Kris Jenner.

She’s Pregnant!

Jenner officially confirmed pregnancy rumors that started circulating last month when she gave fans a look at her bump in the 90-second video. At the beginning of the video, the expectant mom shows Scott her positive pregnancy test who then sweetly hugs her stomach. The video also shows them taking their daughter Stormi to Jenner’s doctors appointments and celebrating her 24th birthday in early August.

To make things even more emotional, the video is set to the same music used in Jenner’s pregnancy and birth announcement video from 2018.

Although Jenner doesn’t do much narration throughout the new video, letting the images speak for themselves, it’s clear that Stormi is so excited to be a big sister, kissing her mom’s baby bump throughout the video.

Pregnancy Rumors Were Swirling For Weeks

This announcement comes nearly three weeks after sources confirmed to TMZ and Page Six that Jenner was in the “very early stages” of her pregnancy but does not yet know the baby’s sex. A source told E! News that Stormi is ready to be a big sister. “Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited,” a source close to Jenner told E! News. “She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie’s stomach, it’s really cute.”

Weeks before, though, some TikTok users speculated about “hints” that she was pregnant just based on the color of her nails alone. And when she celebrated her 24th birthday with a low-key celebration, many thought she was hiding a pregnancy bump. And as it turns out, they were right.

Kris Jenner’s Reaction Was So Sweet

To break the news to her mom, Kris Jenner, Stormi handed her an envelope of ultrasound photos. Kris, whose grandkids call her “Lovey”, thumbed through the photos with a smile on her face. “Are you pregnant?,” she asked her daughter, who was behind the camera. “Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby!,” she exclaimed. “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

Jenner’s siblings took to the comments of her Instagram post to share their reactions to her finally announcing her big news. “I can’t handle it,” Kendall Jenner commented, while Kim Kardashian said, “Crying!!”

“Crying all over again,” Kris wrote. “What a special and amazing blessing that God has given you!!!!”

It’s Unclear When She’s Due

While she did show off her bump in the new video, she did not reveal the sex of the baby or when the baby is due. However, according to People, Jenner is just a “few months along” and expecting to give birth sometime in early 2022. While she has not outwardly said it, some fans believe that she is expecting a boy, just based on her recent use of the blue heart emoji on Instagram.

She Kept Her First Pregnancy A Secret

Unlike this pregnancy, Jenner chose to keep her first pregnancy with Stormi hidden from the public eye. After giving birth to her daughter in 2018, she finally revealed that she had been pregnant, explaining to fans that she did it for her health and the health of her daughter. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “There was no gotcha moment, no paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Hopefully she continues to share more bits of her pregnancy now that the big news has been revealed!