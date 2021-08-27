Why Fans Think Kylie Jenner Dropped A Hint That Baby #2 Is A Boy

It feels like 2018 all over again. Much as her fans did when she was pregnant with her 3-year-old daughter Stormi, internet sleuths are watching every social media post from Kylie Jenner to guess the sex of her rumored second baby. The entrepreneur has yet to confirm that she and rapper Travis Scott are expecting a second baby, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about Stormi’s possible little sibling.

Last week, multiple news outlet reported via sources that Jenner and Scott, who initially broke up in 2019 but have been spending time together co-parenting their daughter Stormi, are expecting a second child. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has reportedly not been seen in public in two months, and a source told Page Six that the entire Kardashian/Jenner family is “thrilled” to welcome another baby to the brood.

Much like her first pregnancy, Jenner is sticking with radio silence over these reports. She famously shared a short documentary of her pregnancy after her daughter’s birth on YouTube rather than confirming the news during her pregnancy. Which leaves fans to speculate about everything from her due date to the sex of the baby. And many think they’ve figured out that last part. Indeed, fans seem to think that Jenner is having a baby boy.

Fans think Kylie Jenner is having a baby boy.

Fans suspect Jenner might be welcoming a baby boy for several reasons. First off, she shared a series of cute photos of daughter Stormi on Instagram wearing a blue Space Jam shirt and blue Nike shoes. Next there was the caption she chose for the photo shoot. She called Stormi her “favorite girl” and added the most telling hint of all, a blue heart emoji.

Social media users immediately decided that all of these elements must mean that Jenner is expecting a boy, leaving comments like “so you’re saying ‘it’s a boy,’” “she’s ur fave girl coz ur having a boy?,” and “She’s having a boy. Period.”

Whether she is having a boy or a girl, one source close to Jenner told People that she “loves it all,” adding, “She looks amazing and very happy. She is excited about her little baby bump and has been showing it off to friends. It's cute to see her this excited.”

Perhaps all will be revealed in a second documentary. We’ll have to wait and see.