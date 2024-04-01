Kylie Kelce Explains How Her Daughters’ Competitive Nature Is A Parenting Perk

Now that Jason Kelce has officially retired from the NFL, he needs to train for his new role. Keeping up with his three competitive little girls. His wife Kylie Kelce recently shared the girls are in their “racing phase” and their athlete parents have learned to use it to their advantage.

Kylie Kelce sat down for an interview with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on TODAY on Monday, where she discussed her husband’s recent decision to retire from football, her work with Eagles Autism, and the couple’s three daughters, 4-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte, and 1-year-old Bennett. All of whom are following in their athletic parents’ footsteps. As Kotb pointed out, Kylie played college field hockey and continues to coach hockey herself, so the three girls have physical competition in their DNA.

“There’s always competition in our house,” Kelce explained, something she is wisely using to her advantage. “Right now we’re in our racing phase. Anything we need them to do, I say ‘I bet you can do it in under 10 seconds,’ and then all of the sudden, they’re moving.”

This is obviously a genius way of making their competitive nature work for her.

Whether or not the three girls will want to be involved in sports in the future remains to be seen, and the mom of three said, “I hope they steer into sports, but if they don’t that’s fine. But I will always take the lessons that I learned playing field hockey, working with a team, doing something for a collective whole, I will always take that and apply it to our kids.”

Life at home might be busy for the Kelces, but it’s certainly fulfilling. As Jason Kelce said during his emotional retirement speech, his time spent with Kylie and his daughters at home is a life that “increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on.”

As for Kylie Kelce, she is wise beyond her years. Not just for channeling her daughters’ competitive energy to get stuff done around the house, but because she innately understands the two sides of motherhood as evidenced by her two favorite mugs. One says “positivity please” while the other reads “f*ck around and find out.”

She’s ready to give parenting workshops, I’m sure of it.