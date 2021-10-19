Lance Bass Says He Hasn’t “Slept Much” As He Reveals Adorable Photos Of Newborn Twins

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, are in full daddy mode. The NSYNC alum shared a few snapshots of their newborn twins on his Instagram and from the looks of everything, it’s been full of messy diapers, sleepless nights, and a bunch of joy.

“Haven’t slept much in 5 days and I’m covered in ick but I’ve never been so happy,” Bass, 42, captioned the four pictures posted on Sunday. He jokingly added, “Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it’s not me or @michaelturchinart,)” referring to their dog.

The two welcomed their daughter Violet Betty and son Alexander James via surrogate last week. The first snapshot shows Bass with the twins wrapped in their blankets. Violet Betty was snuggled up in an orange and white floral blanket, while Alexander was all cozy in his gray and white blanket. In the second photo, the twins are in full football mode in their Green Bay Packers onesies, while the the third picture shows Turchin holding one of the babies while their dog rests on one of the baby’s pillows in a diaper. And the final post shows Bass and Violet in what appears to be her first plane ride!

Bass and Turchin’s journey to parenthood has not been an easy one. Over the years, the couple has dealt with multiple surrogacy attempts, including IVF treatments and a heartbreaking miscarriage. But now that their babies are here, they’re loving every moment with their “baby dragons.”

“The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now,” Bass wrote on Instagram while announcing their birth. “Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”