Lance Bass is the latest member to join the fatherhood band! The NSYNC alum announced on Instagram that he and his husband Michael Turchin have welcomed twins via surrogate and are now the proud parents of a little boy and girl.

“The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now,” Bass posted the twins’ birth certificates on his Instagram, noting that they were born on Oct. 13. “Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot.” Alexander James weighed 4 lbs., 14 oz. and was born one minute before his sister, Violet Betty, at 4 lbs., 11 oz.

“Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!” the new dad jokingly added.

Turchin also shared an announcement on his Instagram. “They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with. Our hearts are full,” Turchin posted.

Back in June during Pride Month, Bass and Turchin announced they were expecting twins in a hilarious horror movie trailer reveal that the “Bye Bye Bye” singer posted on his TikTok. Because their surrogate had suffered a miscarriage before and they experienced multiple surrogacy and IVF attempts over the years, the couple wanted to keep the pregnancy private for some time. “Because of what we've been through the last four years, we were very cautious to get excited. And it kind of sucks because when you find out you're pregnant, you want to celebrate with your family,” Bass told People.

But becoming a father is music to Bass’s ears as he shared with Romper back in July. “It’s perfect timing,” Bass said. “It’s an added bonus to be pregnant right now, because Pride is all about celebrating our freedoms, and for so long, our community didn't feel like we could even have families. We were always told, ‘No.’”