The 2021 Oscars really felt like an event after a year of Zoom and lockdown and quarantine and not seeing people ever. Especially for anyone attending who might be new parents, of course. Like Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, who used Oscar night as a golden opportunity to enjoy just about the most glamorous first time date night after the birth of their baby boy Able Phineas on Mar. 25. People reported that new mom Robinson told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet, “This is parents’ night out! Our first.” Odom Jr. chimed in, “This is date night, baby!”

They are ready. To. Party.

Of course, the Hamilton actor has more to celebrate at this year’s Academy Awards than just getting a night out with Robinson away from their two little ones, Able and his 4-year-old big sister Lucille Ruby. He has been nominated for not just one but two Oscars, one for Best Original Song for “Speak Now” as well as a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role as Sam Cooke in One Night In Miami. A big night all around for Odom Jr., and his wife Nicolson was there to support him looking glamorous. More glamorous than her more recent outfits of “weatpants with spit-up all over us," she joked to Rancic. "This is a really big step forward."

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More to come...