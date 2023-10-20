Lessons in Chemistry on Apple TV+ is really giving us far more than we deserve. Not only is the new series an amazing look at ‘50s era feminism, but it’s also a cooking show. And a cooking show that has gifted us with the most delicious brownie recipe you’ll be trying this fall. A recipe that actually plays an integral role in the series, in fact. Because what in the world is better than a pan of warm brownies, especially if those brownies include some salty peanut butter to cut into the sweetness? Absolute perfection.

Lessons in Chemistry follows fictional chemist Elizabeth Zott (played by Brie Larson), who finds herself pregnant “alone and fired from her lab” so “she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has.” Elizabeth takes a job as a host on a TV cooking show and “sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes … all the while craving a return to her true love: science,” according to the series synopsis.

Elizabeth is mom to daughter Madeline (played by Alice Halsey), who gets to eat her mom’s “lunchbox brownies” in the Oct. 27 episode of Lessons In Chemistry. And lucky for us, Romper has an exclusive demo of the recipe. In the video below, cookbook author and culinary consultant for the show Courtney McBroom shares the recipe along with a fun tutorial on how to make these peanut butter brownies.

Both Alice and her best friend in real life and on the show, Shoo Shoo Parcels (playing Amanda Pine), join McBroom to bake these delicious brownies, which consist of two levels: the chocolate base and a peanut butter layer. All swirled together for a super gooey brownie moment. So much so that young Alice was jumping up and down by the time they came out of the oven. As for Shoo Shoo, she took one bite and announced, “I could get paid in brownies.”

Here’s the full recipe, in case you want to get paid in brownies, too.

Lunchbox Brownies

Makes 1, 8-inch square pan

For the brownie batter base

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter (110g), melted

1 cup granulated sugar (200g)

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder (50g)

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (4g)

½ cup all-purpose flour (75g)

½ teaspoon kosher salt (2g)

¼ teaspoon baking powder (1g)

For the peanut butter swirl

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted (30g)

¼ cup powdered sugar (30g)

⅓ cup smooth peanut butter (90g)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt (1g)

Heat the oven to 325°F and grease an 8 inch-square baking dish. Line the pan with parchment paper so there is a 2 inch overhang on opposite sides. These will serve as handles to lift the brownies from the pan.

Whisk together the melted butter, sugar, and cocoa powder in a large mixing bowl. Add the eggs and vanilla and vigorously whisk to combine. Combine the flour, salt, and baking powder in a separate bowl, then stir it into the chocolate mixture until just combined. Set aside.

Add the butter, powdered sugar, peanut butter, and salt to a small bowl and mix until smooth.

Use the back of a spoon or an offset spatula to spread half of the brownie batter evenly into the baking dish. (The batter will be very thick.) Spoon half of the peanut butter swirl in tablespoon-sized dollops on top of the brownie batter. Top with the remaining brownie batter and spread evenly, then dollop the rest of the peanut butter filling on top. Insert a skewer or butter knife all the way to the bottom of the pan and drag the edge through the peanut butter dollops to make swirls. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until puffed and lightly browned on top. Do not overbake. A toothpick inserted into the center should come out a little wet with lots of crumbs. Cool completely, then use the parchment handles to lift them from the pan and transfer to a cutting board. Cut into squares and serve.

New episodes of Lessons In Chemistry drop every Friday on Apple TV+.