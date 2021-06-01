10 Great LGBTQ+ Movies To Watch With Your Kids

June is Pride Month, and there’s lots you can do to celebrate with your kids. You can go to a Pride parade as a family, learn about LGBTQ+ history, or maybe just be more intentional and inclusive in the media you and your kiddos are consuming. Fortunately, filmmakers are out there, ready to tell these diverse, important stories in a way that families can enjoy together. While many of these skew a bit older — more appropriate for teens than toddlers — we’ve compiled a list of family-friendly LGBTQ+ movies that has something for everyone.

Now, even as recognition and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community is on the rise, these important stories are still few and far between in the media landscape. It’s especially difficult to find family-friendly LGBTQ+ movies, often because these stories (problematically) often focus on the painful, violent, R-rated struggles of gay and lesbian folks. (Bisexual, trans, and other populations encapsulated in the “plus” are basically invisible in film, according to a report from GLAAD.)

This is particularly devastating for LGBTQ+ youth, who often do not see themselves on-screen until they get older. We have to do better. But, in the meantime, here are some great options to watch with your kids right now.

Out Disney+ Greg and his boyfriend Manuel are packing for a big move when Greg’s folksy, traditional parents drop by unexpectedly, sending the still-closeted Greg into a panic. But when he magically switches bodies with his dog Jim, he’s able to see his life, and his mother, from another point of view. And, because it’s Pixar, this short animated film will very likely make you cry. Stream Out, rated PG, on Disney+.

Tyler Joel Junior/YouTube Precocious 9-year-old Tyler and his older brother Daniel go out to a diner, where Tyler reveals he has a boyfriend. Initially shocked, the two talk about their feelings and realize their love and bond as brothers. This film is not rated, but does not have any concerning violence, language, or themes that parents need to worry about. Stream Tyler on YouTube.

Rosaline Hulu From the creators of The Bravest Knight, Rosaline is a short, animated film that tells the story of a brave young woman in a fairytale land who outwits every villain in her path to get to her sweetheart. Stream Rosaline, rated TV-Y, on Hulu.

Sweetheart Dancers FNX TV/YouTube Two-spirit powwow dancers Sean Snyder and Adrian Stevens — of the Ute and Navajo nations, respectively — tell the story of how the powwow arena brought them together and how they hope their love will not only “make waves” but make the world more equal for everyone. This film is not rated, but does not have any concerning violence, language, or themes that parents need to worry about. Stream Sweetheart Dancers on YouTube.

In A Heartbeat In A Heartbeat Animated Short Film/YouTube This sweet short film follows two young boys, one blithely going about his day and the other following his heart, literally, before it reveals his powerful crush on the other. This heartwarming tearjerker is not rated This film is not rated, but does not have any concerning violence, language, or themes that parents need to worry about... unless you’re worried about crying in front of your children, because you definitely might. Stream In A Heartbeat on YouTube

The Prom MELINDA SUE GORDON/NETFLIX An ensemble of washed-up Broadway actors descend on a small town in Indiana to help a teenager girl whose school has banned her from attending prom with her girlfriend. Dazzling, flashy, fun, and musical, The Prom features a star-studded cast including Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington, and Keegan-Michael Key. Stream The Prom, rated PG-13, on Netflix.

The Most Dangerous Year Marymoor Productions/YouTube This documentary follows the 2016 fight to protect transgender children against so-called “bathroom bills” in Washington state and is told from the perspective of a small group of parents who joined together to fight proposed laws that would strip away the rights of their young, transgender children. This film is not rated, but Common Sense Media suggests it is appropriate for children 12+ due to difficult themes of bigotry and discrimination. Rent The Most Dangerous Year on Amazon Prime.

Love, Simon 20th Century Studios/YouTube Simon is a typical high school kid with great friends and great parents. The only complication is that he hasn’t come out to him as gay. But when a classmate anonymously comes out, Simon finds himself falling for this mystery man online. Rent Love, Simon, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime.

Breakfast With Scot Mongrel Media/YouTube Retired hockey player Eric and his partner Sam’s lives are turned upside-down when they find themselves raising an orphaned child named Scot, whose flamboyant personality make the closeted Eric uneasy. The movie is a charming ode to self-love and acceptance. Stream Breakfast With Scot, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime