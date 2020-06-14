Every June, families and folks around the world — painted in glitter and waving rainbow flags — celebrate Pride Month at parades to celebrate love and lift up the LGBTQ community. Indeed, there are many beautiful and fun photos of parents and kids celebrating Pride from over the years that help document how families have joined together to celebrate diversity and inclusion.

Pride Month has been celebrated for decades, officially beginning in June 1970, a year after the Stonewall riots of 1969 — six days of confrontations between the gay community and police officers in New York City — jumpstarting the gay rights movement around the world. And while Stonewall took a violent turn, modern Pride celebrations are known for being family-friendly and many participants bring their children to take to the streets to celebrate gay pride.

This year's celebrations, of course, have been a bit different. Parades and events have been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. So if you're looking for a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pride, despite the pandemic's damper on demonstrations, these photos of parents and children celebrating Pride over the years will give you all the rush of a full-filled parade.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images A woman and a little girl decked out in rainbows celebrate Pride in Belgium.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Rocking neon green sunglasses, a young Jewish boy holds a sign in support of his moms.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images A colorfully dressed child high-fives a crowd while walking in a rainbow cape at a Pride parade in Portland in 2019.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images In Portland, a little girl holds a rainbow flag, dressed in a Supergirl costume and in a tutu, at a Pride parade in 2019.

Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty Images In Manhattan in 2017, a little girl in a sequin leotard and rainbow bow in her hair celebrates Pride's 48th anniversary.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images A little girl smiles for the camera at a Pride event in Brazil in 2014.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images A girl in a rainbow tutu rides on her mom's shoulders with rainbow face paint at a Pride parade in London in 2019.

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images A girl in a beautiful rainbow butterfly costume celebrates Pride Month at a parade in East Sussex in 2019 with other colorfully dressed attendees.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images In London, a boy rides on his father's shoulders while waving a rainbow flag in a crowd of people marching through the streets at a parade in 2019.

Meera Fox/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Pride 2019 in San Francisco, a mom and baby, who has a little rainbow painted on their face, wave hello while walking with other parents.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Unicorn hats, feather boas, no fashion is off the table during Pride.

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images News/Getty Images In England, a little baby with rainbow face paint naps in a stroller during a Pride parade in 2018.

Nazrie Abu Seman/Moment Mobile/Getty Images A little girl holds a rainbow flag high during a Pride parade in Dublin in 2015.

Meera Fox/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Posing with her daughter, a mom in San Francisco wears a "Free Mom Hugs" shirt. Free Mom Hugs is a nonprofit organization "made up of parents and allies who love the LGBTQ+ community unconditionally and are working toward full affirmation and equality for all."

JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images This duo at a Pride parade in Tel Aviv in 2008 holds a rainbow high and proud.

DANIEL SHIH/AFP/Getty Images A family marches together at a Pride celebration with a baby in a carrier.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images Draped in rainbows, a woman holds her baby in a carrier at a Pride parade in New Delhi in 2019.

Craig Ferguson/LightRocket/Getty Images Parents pushing kids in strollers marched in a Pride parade in Taipei.

Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images Holding a sign that reads "I Love My Family," a young boy in Greece celebrates Pride in 2014.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images A family marches together in colorful face paint at a celebration while a girl smiles down with cotton candy in her hand.

Quintina Valero/Getty Images News/Getty Images A father and daughter have a snack break at the UK Black Pride in Haggerston Park in London in 2019.

AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family regularly march in Pride parades in Canada, sharing their support for the movement.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images A little girl marches with her family at a Pride parade in Belgium in 2018, looking fabulous in sunglasses and a cape.

Viviane Moos/Corbis Historical/Getty Images An interracial lesbian couple marches with their children in a Pride parade in 1995.

GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP/Getty Images In Johannesburg, South Africa, a little girl wearing a pink feather boa celebrates Pride in 2019.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images News/Getty Images In New York City, a little boy smiles and waves a rainbow flag during a Pride event in 2011.

Quintina Valero/Getty Images News/Getty Images A little girl rocks rainbow flowers in her hair at a UK Black Pride event in London in 2019.

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images A little girl moves through the crowd on a rainbow scooter, being cheered on by Pride celebrators surrounding her at a parade in London in 2019.

Viviane Moos/Corbis Historical/Getty Images At a Pride parade in Manhattan in 1995, a lesbian couple marches with their baby in a stroller.