Cathy Ang, Who Plays Lily On And Just Like That..., Can Really Sing, Folks

Lily Yorke Goldenblatt’s music has been something of a catalyst from the very beginning of And Just Like That... on Max. Who could ever forget that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) was at Lily’s (Cathy Ang) piano recital when her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) had a fatal heart attack on a Peloton? It might be enough to stop any budding musician from wanting to continue with their craft, but not Lily. and certainly not the actress who plays her, Cathy Ang. Because she’s a singer with chops in real life who is not afraid to bring her vocal talents to the set of And Just Like That... Lucky for us. Here’s what else you need to know.

Cathy Ang was a singer before she was Lily on And Just Like That...

Before 26-year-old Cathy Ang became part of the cast for And Just Like That..., she was already a singer with something of a following. In fact, Ang’s first big role was in 2020’s animated Netflix movie Over The Moon, where she voiced the lead character Fei Fei and sang some tunes for the film including “Rocket To The Moon.”

She is a graduate of NYU’s Steinhardt School.

Ang, who is a native of Fort Dodge, Iowa, received a Bachelor of Music with a concentration on vocal performance from the prestigious New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development in 2017. While Ang hasn’t put out any original music just yet, she did perform a fairly significant song in the Yorke Goldenblatt living room.

“Lily Eillish” sings for her parents and Uncle Anthony in And Just Like That...

In Season 2 of And Just Like That..., Lily buys an electric keyboard with money she made selling her clothes, much to mom Charlotte (Kristen Davis)’s consternation. She performs a song about not wanting to be a perfect kid in the living room for her parents and uncle Anthony (Mario Cantone) asks, “Who is she, Lily Eillish?” Meanwhile Charlotte gets stressed out about how much her precious Lily is changing because of the broody lyrics to the song. Which was, apparently, sung by Ang herself. So if you were wondering if that really was Lily singing, now you know. Ang brought something a little extra to set.

She can also play the piano.

As if her singing isn’t impressive enough, Ang also played the piano both in this scene and the concert scene from Season 1 of And Just Like That... She told Lifestyle Asia that she had always played to accompany her singing but playing a concert piece was a “wonderful challenge for me. We picked this really tough, dramatic piece because Lily is exceptional and I try to live up to that standard,” Ang told the news outlet. She tried so hard, in fact, that she “gave myself carpal tunnel because I wanted to do the piece justice.”

Whether or not Lily continues to sing on And Just Like That... remains to be seen, but one thing we know for certain; if she’s belting it out, the real Cathy Ang is the voice we’ll be hearing.