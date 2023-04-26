Lindsay Lohan Just Posted Her First Baby Bump Photo Wearing A Knit Dress & Sneakers

Lindsay Lohan is giving us a glimpse at her spring maternity wardrobe and she’s clearly prioritizing comfort. About a week after celebrating her baby shower with friends and family, the Falling for Christmas star shared her very first baby bump mirror selfie on her Instagram Story and she’s glowing.

Lohan, who is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas, posted a photo of herself dressed in a green and white knit maxi dress and lips puckered. Her hair is pulled back in a low ponytail and she’s wearing a comfy pair of sneakers. The Mean Girls actress, who announced her pregnancy in March, tagged her location at The Edition, a luxury hotel in New York City.

While the 36-year-old actress lives in Dubai, where her husband works as the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse, Lohan appeared to be in New York City for her own work. Last week, Lohan posted a series of photos on Instagram of her getting her hair and makeup done in a trailer. “😍🎬🎥,” she captioned the post. And in a post from two days ago, she tagged The Edition and called the Manhattan hotel her “home away from home.” She didn’t share what she’s been busy filming, but it has been confirmed that she’s starring in another feature film and rom-com for Netflix called Irish Wish that will likely be released in 2024.

Lindsay Lohan/ Instagram

Lohan and Shammas, also 36, have a lot to celebrate these days. The parents-to-be, who announced their engagement in November 2021, also recently marked their first wedding anniversary. “April 3, 2023 ❤️ 1 year today ❤️ Happy Anniversary ☺️,” The Parent Trap star captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram. And while the two tend to keep much of their relationship out of the public eye, Lohan has shared a few lovey-dovey posts about her husband on Instagram.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan captioned a photo of herself and Shammas on Instagram last July. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything, every woman should feel like this everyday.” Lohan has also praised Shammas as “a great man” and “incredible person,” as well as her “best friend.”

No wonder she’s glowing!