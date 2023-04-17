Lindsay Lohan Had A Lovely Little Baby Shower With Her Mom, Sister, & Friends

It’s been just over a month since Lindsay Lohan announced she’s pregnant with her first baby and the celebrations have officially begun. The Mean Girls star just celebrated her baby shower with her mom Dina and sister Aliana Lohan and it looked like a lovely little party.

Lohan first announced that she and Bader Shammas, her husband of one year, were expecting a baby on March 14 with an Instagram post featuring a little white onesie. “Coming soon,” the onesie read alongside the caption, “We are blessed and excited!” They weren’t the only ones who were excited. “Congratulations love! So happy for you,” new mom Paris Hilton commented. “Welcome to the Mommy Club!” Lohan’s Parent Trap director Nancy Meyers added her own well wishes, writing, “Lindsay!!!!!! I'm so excited for you!”

That excitement has continued with a recent baby shower. Lohan didn’t share more than a photo from the event on her Instagram Story, but even that one little glimpse gives fans an idea of how excited Lohan obviously is to become a mom in the near future.

The photo sees Lindsay sitting at a rustic-themed table with flowers and a gorgeous white cake, smiling with mom Dina and sister Aliana Lohan. The theme could well have been woodland creatures, as there was a white ceramic rabbit statue on the table. There was also a white bag with “Oh baby” written in black lettering and some white flowers. Lohan captioned the post “take the time to smile,” and everyone appears to be doing exactly that.

Lohan’s friend Juliet Angus also posted a photo on her Instagram Story. “Flew into town to shower my gorgeous preggers bestie and glowing Mama-to-be,” Angus captioned a photo of her with Lohan, along with a pregnant woman emoji.

Lohan’s friend Samantha Pariente also attended the shower and shared a sweet photo of her with Lohan and her sister Aliana. “16 years and nearly 3 babies later... it’s still us,” she captioned the photo.

While we don’t know for sure where the baby shower took place, it’s possible it happened at Lohan’s home in Dubai where she lives with Shammas, who works as the Assistant Vice President at banking firm Credit Suisse in the country. The couple have kept their relationship private, only letting followers in on some of the bigger milestones like their one year wedding anniversary on April 3 and, of course, the new addition to their family.