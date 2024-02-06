Lindsay Lohan's St. Patrick's Day Rom-Com Is Everything We Didn't Know We Needed

Lindsay Lohan blessed us with a Christmas rom-com — Falling For Christmas — on Netflix in 2022, making us realize just how much we had missed her particular brand of sincerity and solid comic timing. As luck would have it, Lohan has decided to bless us all with a St. Patrick’s Day rom-com, set on the Emerald Isle itself, no less. The new mom is returning to Netflix with a charming new movie called Irish Wish, and it’s a blend of a whole bunch of your favorite romantic movie tropes rolled into one. What more could a person really ask for?

Irish Wish follows Lohan as shy book editor Maddie Kelly (you can tell she’s a shy writer by her glasses and blazer), who has been ghostwriting for her writer boss and has fallen in love with him. Unfortunately for Maddie, her boss has fallen in love with her best friend, and she’s been invited to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. And in the days leading up to the wedding, Maddie decides that desperate times call for desperate measures and makes a wish (always a dangerous prospect in the fictional version of Ireland), and wakes up to discover that she is now the bride-to-be. But as her wedding day draws nearer, she starts to see that maybe she has fallen in love with someone else.

In other words, Irish Wish is like a perfect blend of 13 Going On 30 meets 27 Dresses meets Leap Year.

Netflix

The Mean Girls star is especially excited about her role as Maddie, she told Tudum, because she’s “[one of the only] characters that I’ve played [who’s] a woman on her own making her way in the world,” she said. “We shaped her in a way that she was a bit more insecure in the beginning, and then she grows throughout the movie, and by the end, she really comes into her own.” Lohan also noted that the movie’s theme of self-love resonated with her. “It’s important to put yourself first and know your worth,” she told Tudum. “If you know you deserve better, go for it and get it.”

Irish Wish drops on Netflix just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on Mar. 15, and also stars Ed Speelers, Jane Seymour, Elizabeth Tan, and Alexander Vlahos.