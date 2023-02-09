Princess Charlotte Got Invited To A Playdate In A Clever, Adorable Way

If you’re hoping to get some one-on-one time with a royal, it’s best to have someone on the inside. Someone to, say, pass a note along so you can get your message across. And if that person happens to be the Queen Consort, all the better. Presumably her words carry some significant weight around the palace. Which is why one little girl who wanted a playdate with Princess Charlotte blithely passed her message through Queen Camilla during a recent royal visit. If she can’t put in a good word for her, who can?

The Queen Consort was visiting the Storm Family Center, a charity supporting victims of domestic abuse, in south London on Thursday, and sat down for a cup of tea after partaking in some of the on-site activities. There she was approached by 8-year-old Charlotte-Rose Hickson, who was visiting with her father to donate toys to the Storm Family Center, with a crumpled up note the little girl was hoping she would pass on.

Apparently the note was meant to be passed on to 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, who Charlotte-Rose was hoping might be up for a playdate. Queen Camilla’s reaction? “She said she would give my note to Charlotte,” the little girl told The Independent. “I’m hoping she’ll agree, you never know, and I think I’ll go to her house.”

Princess Charlotte isn’t the only member of the family fielding invitations. Indeed, Queen Camilla isn’t the only royal being used as a messenger to share invitations for the ever-popular Wales children. Last August, a 6-year-old girl sent 9-year-old Prince George an invitation to her birthday party, and the Prince and Princess of Wales sent her a personal RSVP. “Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation,” their response, which was shared by the little girl’s mom on Twitter, read. Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline. Nevertheless, I hope that you enjoyed your birthday.”

Whether or not the two Charlottes get to enjoy a playdate remains to be seen, but hopefully Queen Camilla will, at the very least, pass on the message. And maybe even put in a good word for her. As Charlotte-Rose said herself, “you never know.”