The youngest daughter of Triton is finally ready for her debut. After years of anticipation, fans got a sneak peek at Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid thanks to the film’s star. Actress Halle Bailey, who will bring Disney’s headstrong mermaid princess to life, literally, in the upcoming film, celebrated the fact filming had wrapped by sharing a snapshot of herself lounging in the surf as Ariel.

Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has been in the works for roughly five years now, with plans to adapt the animated classic having first been announced in 2016. Understandably, The Little Mermaid likely makes for a more complicated live-action remake than some of Disney’s earlier live-action releases, including Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and even Aladdin. After all, those films took place entirely on land.

Here’s what’s known about Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid so far:

Who’s Involved?

There’s a ton of star power behind Disney’s latest live-action remake. Bailey, of course, has been cast to play Ariel. Outside of the film she stars in Grown-ish and sings alongside her sister in the R&B group Chloe x Halle. Joining her in the role of Ursula is Melissa McCarthy.

“It’s been an absolute blast,” McCarthy revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, before hinting that fans may see her pull off some fairly crazy stunts such as sliding down a 40-foot clamshell. “It’s been wildly creative.”

According to Disney, other Little Mermaid cast members include Awkwafina in the role of Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay in the role of Flounder, Daveed Diggs in the role of Sebastian, Javier Bardem in the role of King Triton, and Jonah Hauer-King in the role of Prince Eric.

Additionally, Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda has partnered with Alan Menken, the original composer of Disney’s 1989 animated version, to create a few new songs for the upcoming Little Mermaid remake

Has Filming Wrapped?

Despite experiencing a few filming and production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bailey confirmed Monday that filming for The Little Mermaid has officially wrapped. “That’s a wrap,” she wrote on Instagram. “After auditioning for this film when I was 18, just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21... (sic) we have finally made it.”

While celebrating the end of filming, Bailey gave a shout-out to the rest of the cast, noting she was “so grateful to have such talented people in the cast.” That included Tremblay, who she said she was “so proud of” and Hauer-King, who she described as “my friend for infinite lifetimes.”

“And legends like @bardemantarctic @melissamccarthy @awkwafina @daveeddiggs who are masters of their craft but are so welcoming and open to little old me,” she wrote. “As well as to the rest of the beautiful cast and crew.

What Does Ariel Look Like In The Live-Action Version?

Fans got a sneak peek of Bailey as Ariel in a recent photo the actress shared on Instagram. In it, Bailey can be seen sitting in the surf near some rocks with what looks to be a mermaid tail half-hidden under the waves. Behind her, the sun is setting, casting an orange hue across the sky and leaving much of Bailey’s face in slight shadows.

Although Bailey looks absolutely stunning as Ariel, it seems filming may have presented a few challenges for the star. “I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory,” Bailey wrote on Instagram. “It has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever known, to feeling self-doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I’ve reached the end. This experience has made me so much stronger than I ever thought I could be.”

When Will The Live-Action Little Mermaid Be Released?

While filming has wrapped, it’s not clear when Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid will be released in theaters. Initially, the film was expected to hit theaters in July 2021. Pandemic-related filming delays, however, have pushed the film’s release date out to a yet-to-be-announced date.

But one thing’s for sure, Bailey can’t wait to be a part of your world. “I cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love,” she wrote on Instagram. “Plus blood sweat and tears.”