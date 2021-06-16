Liz Climo has done it again. Romper can exclusively reveal the bestselling author and cartoonist has a sweet and funny new children’s book, You’re Loved, all about baby milestones coming out next year. “The book encompasses those early years, where you're exhausted most of the time, and every day can seem endless,” Climo tells Romper. “Then, time suddenly seems to speed up a bit, and before you know it you're looking at a child where there once was a little baby.”

With beautiful artwork and heartfelt messages, You’re Loved is a look at babies and the often “joyful and bittersweet” moments of parenthood, something Climo knows about as a mom herself.

“I was definitely inspired by my own experience as a parent of a young child,” Climo, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband and daughter, says. “I wanted to create a book that captures the joyful and bittersweet experience of witnessing someone you love grow up. I also wanted to reassure the young reader that, while growing up may feel a bit scary at times, you can find comfort in the unconditional love that surrounds you.”

Climo started off her career as a character artist for The Simpsons before switching gears and moving into the world of children’s books. She has written and illustrated the Rory the Dinosaur series, The Little World of Liz Climo, Lobster Is the Best Medicine, You’re Mom, You’re Dad, Please Don't Eat Me!, and Best Bear Ever! Her work has resonated with millions of parents around the world for her blend of humor and empathy. Climo says she is “not a sentimental person,” and often uses “humor as a detour whenever I can sense heavy emotions heading my way.”

Macmillan Children's Publishing Group

Baby milestones have a way of making parents emotional, of course, and Climo says that one of her own daughter’s milestones in particular got to her.

“I remember being surprised at how emotional I was when she moved from a crib to a toddler bed,” she says. “I'm not the most sentimental person, and happily welcomed every milestone up until that point. When it became obvious it was time for her to leave her crib (ahem, she kicked a couple of the wooden slats out one morning as I was getting her breakfast ready, giggling maniacally the entire time) it was a very clear symbol of her leaving her baby years behind, and probably the first time I felt time really start to speed up.”

Macmillan Children's Publishing Group

You’re Loved is all about change — good, bad, difficult, and sad. Watching babies growing into kids is difficult, but Climo hopes her book can help remind parents “that change is okay, and to find beauty in that change.”

“It can be really hard watching someone you love grow up, and as a kid it can feel really scary to grow up,” Climo says. “But, underneath all of the fear, there's the joy of figuring out who we are, and if we're very lucky, the love and support from family and friends that carries us along.”

From Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, You're Loved is set to hit shelves in April 2022.