Lizzo's Mom Gushes About Her Daughter As A “Champion Of Others” Who “Builds You Up”

When Lizzo was presented with the People’s Champion award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, it was her own mom who handed her the honor. Shari Johnson-Jefferson stood on stage telling the world how proud she was of her daughter, and it was an emotional moment for everyone. Especially Lizzo’s mom herself.

The “About Damn Time” singer was honored along with 17 other activists as the People’s Champion on Tuesday night, and her mom was justifiably proud of her daughter’s efforts to champion others.

“She’s a champion of others, she builds you up and is always in your corner,” Johnson-Jefferson said of Lizzo, according to Essence. “She has shown us all that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy. I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor — and I’m so proud of her.”

When Lizzo took the stage she made it clear she was equally proud of her mom by calling out, “My mama, y’all!” It was truly a love fest all around.

Lizzo’s mom presented her with an award. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Lizzo was being recognized by her mother and the People’s Choice Awards for her “groundbreaking contributions to music and television, as well as her commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size,” according to a November press release announcing the honor, per People.

Johnson-Jefferson’s admiration for her daughter is absolutely returned in kind. And the singer knows how to make sure her mom knows exactly how much she appreciates her. Like when she bought her mom a new car for Christmas in 2020, a big Audi SUV wrapped up in a red bow sitting in her driveway. The proud mom was in shock, but it was an important milestone for the thoughtful singer, whose father died in 2009 before her career got off the ground. “Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas. I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family,” Lizzo captioned the Instagram video. “I couldn't do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

It truly is a mutual appreciation society between these two.