Everyone is ready to party (safely) in 2021. Kids are no exception. Homeschooling, social distancing, no sleepovers, no birthday parties — 2020 was not fantastic for kids. They deserve to let their little pigtails down or whatever at one of these L.O.L. Surprise! Live concerts that are going to be cropping up across the country this summer.

The hugely popular toy that’s become a fan favorite of celebrity moms like Kim Kardashian West and Cardi B is “calling all B.B.’s” to come join L.O.L. Surprise! characters Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Swag for a high energy night of entertainment. The L.O.L. Dance crew is planning on putting on interactive, musical shows in more than 100 markets throughout the United States including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and Nashville.

“L.O.L. Surprise! is known for disrupting the toy industry and delivering the world's best products and experiences,” Isaac Larian, CEO and founder of MGA Entertainment, said in a press release. “We can’t wait for our millions of fans to enjoy L.O.L. Surprise! Live.”

For a list of cities where L.O.L. Surprise! Live concerts will be playing, check out the website.

Fans can reserve tickets by visiting Lyte and signing up for their priority reservation, although it should be noted that dates in each of the locations have yet to be confirmed. Fortunately any family who is interested in reserving a spot can still choose their desired location or request a city if they don’t see their own listed and get first access to tickets. If you find that the dates don’t work once they are announced, exchanging tickets or returning them is flexible on the site.

“We’re excited to produce the first-ever L.O.L. Surprise! Live show and give fans and families who have been eagerly awaiting the return of live events a chance to come inside the L.O.L. world and play alongside their favorite characters,” L.O.L. Surprise! Live tour producer Jonathan Shank explained in a statement. “Our highest priority is the safety and comfort of our fans. The show is going to be a must see experience for L.O.L. fans of all ages with tons of incredible music, dancing, and extra OMG surprises.”

If you think your kids were excited about their L.O.L. Surprise! toys, just imagine what they’ll do when they come to life on stage and sing and dance. That will be an event worth attending.