Mandy Moore Is Doing The Working Mom Thing With Some Special Guests

She’s back playing one of America’s favorite moms, this time as a mom herself. Mandy Moore is back at work filming for This Is Us just one month after giving birth to son August. Moore wrote on an Instagram Story that she feels “so lucky to be able to ease back into” being on set to play her role as mom of three Rebecca Pearson, and it’s such an important reminder for all employers that new moms need a little empathy when coming back to work. Particularly when their baby is just one month old.

Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed baby boy August Harrison Goldsmith on Feb. 23, sharing the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of their baby boy and the caption that their baby boy “was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Now one month later, Moore is back on the set of NBC’s This Is Us. She shared a series of photos from her first day back including a photo of her getting her hair done while wearing a face mask and the message, “Mom is back at work.”

She also added that she was excited to be “able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me” when she returned to work, which makes that transition so much easier.

Moore just celebrated her baby boy turning one month old with a precious video on her Instagram Story earlier this week, where he was seen enjoying “a little tummy time” underneath a mobile, Moore captioned the video per Buzzfeed.

It has been something of a whirlwind experience for the A Walk To Remember actress since becoming a mother. After initially seeking out a fertility specialist before becoming pregnant, Moore delivered Gus in the hospital unmedicated. An experience she shared with the Informed Pregnancy Podcast, “My initial thought was like, 'I do want to do this unmedicated,'" she said after she was told an epidural was not possible. "But once I was in the throes of how painful it was, that wasn't even an option for me."

Now Gus is here, and Moore is back to work with her baby and husband on set. So much change in just one month.