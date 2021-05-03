Mandy Moore’s Son & Hilary Duff’s Daughter Had The Cutest Play Date Ever

Former-teen-queens-turned-new-moms Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff recently had a sweet baby play date during which Moore’s 2-month-old son met Duff’s 1-month-old daughter. While Moore and Duff may have high hopes for their children’s future together, the two babies didn’t appear to immediately hit it off, according to an adorable photo Moore shared over Instagram Stories.

“When August met Mae: A love story for the ages,” Moore wrote in text edited onto a photograph of August and Mae lying next to each other.

But while Moore may be hoping the meeting sparked an instant connection, the newborns seem less than thrilled. In the photo Moore shared, August and Mae are both lying on their backs atop a dusty pink blanket dotted with tiny white stars. On the right, August wears a striped short-sleeved onesie and calmly looks away from Mae, whose face is red and scrunched up in a fierce cry.

According to People, Duff reshared Moore’s photo to her own Instagram Stories along with the caption, “On the look out for a fall and winter friend... ”

While August and Mae’s playdate was a sweet surprise for fans, it’s not altogether surprising that Moore and Duff are friends. They have a lot in common, after all. Both were launched into stardom at fairly young ages — Moore with her debut album So Real in 1999 and Duff with the sitcom Lizzie McGuire in 2001 — and quickly became teen queens in the early 2000s. Both have dabbled in acting and music and both currently star in popular TV series — Moore in NBC’s This Is Us and Duff in TV Lands’ Younger. And both recently became moms.

Moore welcomed August, her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, on Feb. 20. "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined," Moore said when announcing her son’s birth.

Duff gave birth to Mae, her second child with husband Mathew Bair (who performs as a singer, songwriter, and record producer under the name Matthew Koma), while at home on March 24. The couple also have a 2-year-old daughter named Banks and Duff shares her 9-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie.

While Moore had said she’d also hoped to have a home birth, she ultimately had to change her birthing plan when her platelets fell below the threshold safe for a home birth. "My platelets have been dropping throughout pregnancy," Moore said earlier this year in an interview on the Informed Pregnancy Podcast. "It's something I never thought about until I got, I'd say early to midway through my third trimester. They sort of started dropping pretty precipitously and fell below the threshold that would make it possible for me to do a home birth. Unfortunately, my plans have had to change."

However their arrival, Moore and Duff both welcomed healthy, adorable newborns — and their recent playdate was almost too cute for words, even if the babies seemed less than thrilled.