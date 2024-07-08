Margot Robbie is going to be a mom! Multiple outlets have reported that the actress is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, and fans are excited to hear that this Barbie is officially going to be rocking maternity wear. Just like her pal Midge, who must be excited to finally have a fellow pregnant Barbie thrown into the mix.

People reported on Sunday that Robbie and Ackerley, who she married in 2016 after the two met working on the set of the 2013 film Suite Francaise, are expecting a baby together. This will be the first for both Robbie and Ackerley, who also have a production company called LuckyChap which produced Barbie, among others.

While neither Robbie nor Ackerley have yet confirmed their pregnancy, there have been paparazzi photos of the actress showing off her baby bump making the rounds on social media. And it seems unlikely that they’ll put out an official statement. When they married in 2016, they did not share a statement about their wedding or even their engagement, so they might want to keep their pregnancy private. Which means the couple might not share the baby’s sex or due date any time soon.

Still, Barbie fans on social media are pretty excited to see her become a mom. Especially since she is pregnant one year after the movie’s release.

Robbie did admit that she wanted “a ton of kids” with husband Ackerley back in 2016. “Well, maybe not too many. I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number,” she said in an interview with Sunday Style at the time. Even as she was excited to have children at some point with Ackerley, she didn’t appreciate people making assumptions about their timing. “I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is ‘Babies? When are you having one?’ I’m so angry that there’s this social contract,” she told The Times in 2019, per The Daily Mail. “You’re married, now have a baby. Don’t presume. I’ll do what I’m going to do.”

Now that she’s about to become a mom, fans shouldn’t be surprised if she takes a small step back from her career. “I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later,” she admitted in her 2016 interview with Sunday Style.

All we know is that we hope Barbie has playdates with Midge once her baby is born. That is, if Midge ever actually gives birth.