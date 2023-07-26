Barbie’s Pregnant Best Friend Midge Deserves Her Moment

In Greta Gerwig’s version of Barbie, in theaters now and breaking records all over the place, you’re either a Barbie or a Ken. Or, and this is so important to remember, a Midge. We meet Midge (Emerald Fennell) when Barbie (Margot Robbie) wanders around Barbie Land greeting all of her fellow Barbie friends. And Midge, she also says hi to Midge. Who has bangs and, perhaps even more notably, a pregnant belly. Midge might have seemed out of place, but she is not. She has earned her spot in Barbie Land as a true best friend and she deserves her moment in the sun. So let’s learn a little more about Midge, shall we?

Barbie’s bestie Midge made her debut in 1963.

That’s right, Midge really was a Barbie. Mattel launched a more relatable version of Barbie, a doll with red hair and freckles and less makeup than the glamorous original, in 1963. The doll’s name was Margaret Hadley Sherwood, aka Midge, and she was created as a sidekick.

“Midge wasn’t the dream girl. Barbie was the dream girl. Midge was the ugly sidekick who might have made a mistake,” M.G. Lord, author of Forever Barbie: The Unauthorized Biography of a Real Doll, told BuzzFeed News. “Achilles and Patroclus, Lucy and Ethel, Barbie and Midge.”

The first version of Midge wasn’t pregnant, she just didn’t get the same cool outfits and stuff. The pregnancy, and her future husband Allan, came later.

Years after her release, Midge got pregnant — and controversial.

Poor Midge was discontinued in 1967 and replaced by Barbie’s new best friend P.J., but she made a reappearance in a wedding dress in the ‘90s and a detachable pregnant belly. By then, she was released as part of the “Happy Family” set along with her husband Allan (Ken’s best friend played by Michael Cera who can famously wear all of Ken’s clothes, so important in a best friend) and their 3-year-old son Ryan.

By 2002, Midge was sadly pulled from store shelves after parents voiced concerns about the fact that the doll was pregnant, perhaps especially since her pregnant belly saw a little fetus all coiled up inside and was detachable for “easy delivery.” One parent told CBS News at the time, “It’s a bad idea. It promotes teenage pregnancy. What would an 8-year-old or 12-year-old get out of that doll baby?”

Barbie fans can’t get enough of Midge and all her realness.

Unlike the rest of the Barbies in Barbie Land, Midge is just out here trying to deal with everyday lady issues. Her hair can look a little frizzy, her clothes aren’t great. She doesn’t appear to have figured out a color palette for her makeup. She is pregnant and trying to deal with having a glamorous, perfect best friend who probably doesn’t understand what she’s going through. Her husband Allan can’t stop thinking about spending time with his own best friend Ken.

One thing we know for sure, Midge is a real hit with fans of the Barbie movie.

Just to see a mother living her mediocre life in Barbie Land was enough.

For some it was a shock.

Midge might not always be the Barbie we want, but she’s the Barbie we need.

Does Midge ever give birth?

Midge might not ever get the chance to deliver that baby from her detachable belly if she is not brought back into circulation. She was created with the best of intentions, trying to teach kids about babies and pregnancy, and now she’s out there staying pregnant forever. Midge has gotten to show up on a few episodes of Barbie: Life In The Dreamhouse, like when she was in “A Smidge of Midge,” where she was in black and white and was apparently from Barbie’s hometown in Wisconsin and was very out of touch. But she wasn’t pregnant, so I guess that’s something.

Where can you buy the Midge Barbie doll today?

Because the internet can sometimes be a wonderful place, it’s possible to buy your very own pregnant Midge doll. She doesn’t come cheap, especially if you want her in all of her Happy Family glory. One seller on Etsy, for example, has the Midge “Happy Family” set listed for $1,000, while eBay is selling it for $220.

But just think how flattered Midge would be to be chosen. By anyone. She truly is the most relatable of all the Barbies.